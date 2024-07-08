It's an 18 year old blended Scotch commemorating the iconic Williams FW18

A new whisky is being released that aims to bring together the twin passions of Formula One and fine Scotch. Co-founded by F1 champion Jenson Button, the Coachbuilt brand is offering for its inaugural release an 18 year old blended Scotch.

The Scotch has been aged in a combination of ex-Sherry and ex-Bourbon casks, coming in at an abv of 48%. It is blended by another co-founder of the brand, George Koutsakis, using a 100% malted barley mash bill. The result is a fruity, spicy whisky with a smooth finish, designed for sipping neat or over ice.

The release comes in packaging showing off the brand’s F1 bona fides, designed to evoke the iconic FW18 car from Williams Racing. Button began his Formula One breakthrough with Williams Racing and the FW18 is an instantly recognizable part of that partnership, which is honored with the 18 year old whisky release. Future releases from the brand will focus on other moments in Williams history.

“The launch of our inaugural release is the culmination of my dream to blend my two big passions: racing and Scotch Whisky,” said Jenson Button. “With that said, racing fans and Scotch collectors have a lot to be excited about, as we bring forward some truly unique whiskies – all beautifully blended to create a smooth and well-balanced sipping experience.”

The Coachbuilt Williams 18 Year Old will be a limited edition of only 3,000 bottles, each of which will sell for £230 ($295) per 700 ml. The whisky will go on sale in retailers in the UK, and will also be available to order online via Master of Malt.