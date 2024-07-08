 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

New Scotch whisky from Formula One champion Jenson Button

It's an 18 year old blended Scotch commemorating the iconic Williams FW18

By
Coachbuilt

A new whisky is being released that aims to bring together the twin passions of Formula One and fine Scotch. Co-founded by F1 champion Jenson Button, the Coachbuilt brand is offering for its inaugural release an 18 year old blended Scotch.

The Scotch has been aged in a combination of ex-Sherry and ex-Bourbon casks, coming in at an abv of 48%. It is blended by another co-founder of the brand, George Koutsakis, using a 100% malted barley mash bill. The result is a fruity, spicy whisky with a smooth finish, designed for sipping neat or over ice.

Recommended Videos

The release comes in packaging showing off the brand’s F1 bona fides, designed to evoke the iconic FW18 car from Williams Racing. Button began his Formula One breakthrough with Williams Racing and the FW18 is an instantly recognizable part of that partnership, which is honored with the 18 year old whisky release. Future releases from the brand will focus on other moments in Williams history.

“The launch of our inaugural release is the culmination of my dream to blend my two big passions: racing and Scotch Whisky,” said Jenson Button. “With that said, racing fans and Scotch collectors have a lot to be excited about, as we bring forward some truly unique whiskies – all beautifully blended to create a smooth and well-balanced sipping experience.”

The Coachbuilt Williams 18 Year Old will be a limited edition of only 3,000 bottles, each of which will sell for £230 ($295) per 700 ml. The whisky will go on sale in retailers in the UK, and will also be available to order online via Master of Malt.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail adds 28 new craft distilleries to its tour
28 new craft distilleries join the 18 members previously on the tour
kentucky bourbon trail craft distilleries png

If you're a spirits enthusiast and you're heading to Kentucky any time soon, then one activity that is a must for your bucket list is the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Now approaching its 25th anniversary, the trail is a list of local distilleries across the state which gives you the chance to see how bourbon is made, to learn about its history, and of course to sample bourbon in all its many styles and varieties.

The official Trail previously featured 18 distilleries, but those are now being joined by 28 craft distilleries across the state, clustered around four entry points in Bardstown, Lexington, Louisville, and Northern Kentucky. The craft distilleries were previously part of an additional craft distillery tour but are now joining the main tour, welcoming visitors from across the U.S. and beyond.

Read more
A new bourbon release with a focus on sustainability and social responsibility
New Dawn Distilling's new bourbon is made with a focus on sustainability and social responsibility
Dawn O'Neal, founder of New Dawn Distilling

Dawn O'Neal, founder of New Dawn Distilling. New Dawn Distilling

A new wave of drinks companies is aiming to make not just high quality spirits, but also to focus on issues of social and environmental responsibility in the production of those spirits. From careful use of water in the distillation process to making sure that workers in the industry are paid a fair wage for their efforts, more brands are now considering their role as social leaders as well as spirits manufacturers.

Read more
This nature-inspired whisky is literally a work of art
Glenmorangie Dr Bill Lumsden x Azuma Makoto 23 Years Old
glenmorangie azuma makoto 23 year old 1

Many of us spirits enthusiasts would argue that drinks can be art, but a new release from beloved Scottish whisky brand Glenmorangie takes this idea to the next level. The new 23-year-old whisky is inspired by the work of Japanese artist Azuma Makoto and his stunning floral sculptures, one of which is featured on the bottle of the special limited edition release.

The single highland malt is inspired by the Japanese concept of "shinra bansho," which refers to all things in nature. Or, as the brand puts it, "the ground, the sky, and everything in between."

Read more