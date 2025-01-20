 Skip to main content
Raise a glass to awards season with these celebratory Scotch cocktails

Mix up your Scotch into these bright, delicious cocktails

If you love movies, actors, and all things Hollywood, then this time of year is an exciting one as awards season gets underway. If you’re planning any viewing parties for the season with friends, then it’s fun to mix up some special drinks that reflect the glitz and glamor of the awards.

While Scotch might not be the first spirit you think of when it comes to mixing cocktails, single malt brand Glenfiddich is encouraging drinkers to try out its offerings mixed into special drinks for the season. You’ll find drinks using the always popular sparkles of Champagne, a gorgeous blackcurrant daiquiri, and a take on the beloved Manhattan, all of which are perfect special celebrations to toast this time of year.

Gran Celebration

Glenfiddich

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Gran Reserva
  • 0.5 part Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.5 part Giffard Orgeat Syrup
  • 2 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters
  • Top with 2.5 oz Brut Reserve Champagne

Method:

Shake & strain into champagne flute glass before topping with champagne. Garnish with a lime twist.

Glenfiddich Daiquiri

Glenfiddich
Glenfiddich

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21-Year-Old
  • ¾ Part Blackberry Syrup*
  • 1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

*In a pot, mix 2 parts sugar to 1 part water over heat until sugar is dissolved. Add fresh blackberries and let chill overnight. Add the syrup along with the blackberries to a blender and use the blend as your syrup.

Method:

Shake and strain into a couple glass. Garnish with a blackberry on a cocktail pick.

Glenfiddich 12 YO Sherry Manhattan

Glenfiddich

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Glenfiddich Sherry Cask Finish 12-Year-Old
  • 1 Part Carpano Antica Vermouth
  • 2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Method:

Stir and strain into a Manhattan glass. Garnish with a dehydrated blood orange slice.

