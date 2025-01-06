Embrace the tradition of Après-Ski with these marshmallow whiskey cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Boozy S’mores Affogato Dirty Chai Winter Wheat Eggnog

If you’re lucky enough to be going skiing or snowboarding this winter, then you can enjoy one of the great traditions of snow sports: the Après-Ski. Once you’re back from the slopes and done with your activities for the day, it’s time to enjoy the rest of the scene that a resort has to offer, like nightlife, restaurants, and of course the pleasures of curling up by the fireside with a nice drink. If you’re going to create your own Après-Ski at home, we’ve got suggestions which use Mash & Mallow Whiskey for cozy fireside drinks that you’ll love.

Boozy S’mores Affogato

Ingredients:

2 oz of Espresso

2 scoops of Jeni’s Skillet Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream

1.5 oz Mash & Mallow Whiskey

Graham Cracker Crumbs

1 tsp Honey

Method:

Recommended Videos

Dip the rim of your desired glass into the honey, then the graham cracker crumbs to coat the rim. Scoop the ice cream into the glass. Using your desired brewing method, brew the shot of espresso. Pour the espresso shot and Mash & Mallow shot over the ice cream.

Dirty Chai

Ingredients:

2 oz Mash & Mallow Whiskey

4 oz Chai Tea, double strength

½ oz Coffee liqueur

Pinch of salt

Dehydrated orange wheel for garnish

Method:

Brew tea double strength, combine with whiskey and coffee liqueur in a mug. Add a pinch of salt and garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.

Winter Wheat Eggnog

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Mary Dowling Winter Wheat Bourbon

4 large eggs

3/4 cup granulated sugar

4 cups whole milk

1.5 tsp vanilla extract

Grated nutmeg

Whipped cream

Method:

Blend eggs on high for one minute. Add sugar and blend for 30 seconds. Add milk, vanilla and bourbon and blend until combined. Chill in an airtight container for at least one hour or overnight. To serve, blend on high for one minute and top with whipped cream and grated nutmeg.