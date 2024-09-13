It uses Hungarian Oak from Hungary, Chinkapin Oak from Kentucky, and French Oak from France

Kentucky-based whiskey brand Angel’s Envy is back with a new release in its renowned Signature Series, which is seeing its first new addition since 2013. The Angel’s Envy Triple Oak is finished in three types of barrels for a whiskey will balanced woody flavors, creating a spirit that can be sipped neat but also works well in cocktails.

The Triple Oak uses Hungarian Oak from Hungary, Chinkapin Oak from Kentucky, and French Oak from France for its finishing, bringing flavors of spices, chocolate, caramel, and a rich depth from the Hungarian Oak.

“I’m thrilled we are making a mark on the brand’s Signature Series with Angel’s Envy Triple Oak,” says Owen Martin, Master Distiller at Angel’s Envy. “When I joined the team, we aimed to craft something unique to round out our portfolio. With the oak barrel finishing, we carefully selected barrels that complement each other beautifully. The result is a must-have addition for bourbon drinkers, whether they’re new to the category or consider themselves aficionados.”

The Triple Oak has an abv of 46% and will be available nationwide from October 1, retailing for $75.

The brand has also provided a simple mixed drink recipe for showing off the flavors of the Triple Oak in a fall-appropriate manner, by combining it with dry sparkling cider for a crisp, refreshing fall drink. Named the Golden Oak, you can find the recipe below:

How to make a Golden Oak

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Angel’s Envy Triple Oak

4.5 oz Crisp, Dry Sparkling Apple Cider

Method:

Combine all into a chilled highball glass, add ice, and stir lightly to combine. Garnish with a long lemon peel.