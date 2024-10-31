 Skip to main content
Meet the American Craft Beer Hall of Fame inductees

The first list of storied beer personalities

Porter beer in a glass
Music and sports aren’t the only arenas with storied places to immortalize their legends. Beer too has a hall of fame and the inaugural list of inductees just dropped.

Some 19 individuals have been officially inducted to The American Craft Beer Hall of Fame (ACBHOF). It’s a who’s who of industry giants, seasoned pros that have helped grow and evolve the industry at large. The list includes brewers, owners, writers, and more.

Glass of beer
The induction list includes Dogfish Head Brewery founder Sam Calagione, the late beer journalist and writer Michael Jackson, and Julia Herz, executive director of the American Homebrewers Association. Joining them on the list is the late and beloved Pacific Northwest brewer Don Younger, Carol Stoudt, the country’s first female brewmaster, and Bell’s Brewery founder Larry Bell.

Voting on the inductees takes place in November of this year with winners to be announced in early 2025. The ACBHOF was created not only to celebrate big players within the industry but give back to the craft beer community as well. The hall itself is made up of four sections, including advocates and innovators, brewers, founders, and retail and distribution types.

If you didn’t think craft beer was a world unto itself, all you have to do is take a look at the full list of inductees. It paints a picture of a vibrant community, pulling from different backgrounds in the name of better beer. Hopefully, in the years to come, we’ll see more marginalized members of society on this esteemed list.

In the meantime, check out our features on useful beer terminology and the best fall beers.

