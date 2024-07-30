Combing gin and vermouth with Fino sherry and Cointreau

The martini is an eternal cocktail classic, but as with all things, it is subject to trends. For a while the fashion was for very dry martinis — that is, ones which are almost all gin and very little vermouth — but now the pendulum of tastes is swinging on to something different.

To me, a very dry martini isn’t terribly interesting. It is, after all, mostly just chilled gin. But the combination of gin and dry vermouth is wonderful, so I am a fan of a wet martini. In fact, I even like a reverse martini, which has more vermouth than gin and is a more refreshing, lighter take on the drink.

But there’s another version of the martini that has cocktail enthusiasts interested this summer, and it’s a variation called an Alberto Martini. According to Difford’s Guide the recipe was first published in 1937 by William James Tarling, and was credited to an A. J. Smith. Who Smith was and who the Alberto is that the drink was named after are details lost to time, but the combination of gin and dry sherry helps to create a dry and complex drink.

To balance out the dryness of the sherry, this recipe uses Cocchi Americano vermouth and Cointreau orange liqueur to create a balanced, fruity take on the classic martini.

How to make the Alberto Martini

The version shared by Anders Erickson.

Ingredients:

30ml gin

30 ml Fino sherry

15 ml Cocchi Americano

15 ml Cointreau

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Express orange oil over the drink and use orange peel for garnish.