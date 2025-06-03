 Skip to main content
Costco’s alcohol aisle is full of hidden gems — here’s how to shop it smart

Beer, spirits, and wine deals worth chasing down

Ft. Wayne - Circa August 2017: Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer
Costco may seem like an oversized grocery store specializing in bulk. While that’s quite true, the members-only wholesale retailer also has a surprisingly good beverage program. Thanks to Kirkland Signature, Costco’s house brand, buyers can find excellent deals on everything from bourbon to cellar-worthy wine.

Some of the releases are so coveted that they create quite a stir. It tends to happen when a new store opens, like in California back in October. Shoppers showed up several days in advance, according to reports, hoping that the new store might deliver rare whiskies like Buffalo Trace Antique Collection or Pappy Van Winkle.

While these collector’s items are great and worth seeking out at Costco, there are other deals to be had and ones that don’t involve missing work to camp on the sidewalk. The Washington state-based chain, with more than 600 stores in the nation, has partnered with real producers to make some quality liquid at an exceptional price. Laws are different state to state depending on what kind of alcohol can be sold, but you’re generally going to run into something worthwhile, no matter where you call home.

Here’s how to navigate the big box deal zone like a pro.

Beer

As with the wine, the beer program usually involves Costco’s own brand teaming up with esteemed and established ones. Kirkland beers can be average or quite good depending on the style. Look out for superior options, like the Helles-style lager or Vintage Ale, an American imperial stout. These two are the result of a team-up with west coast brewery Deschutes in central Oregon and very much worth pursuing. These options have attracted pretty rave reviews from the beer community, especially in forums like Beer Advocate.

The selection of other beers is not always great, especially as of late, as the brand seems to be chasing the hard seltzer trend more than finding new craft breweries. You’ll likely find some from the bigger players, like Maui Brewing or Sam Adams, but if you’re looking for some element of surprise, this is probably Costco’s weakest alcohol category on the list.

Spirits

Gems can be found in the liquor aisle. The Kirkland Signature Vodka has long garnered great reviews online, as have the Scotch releases. In fact, the former is believed to be one of the best well options around, coming in a 1.75-liter bottle at only about $15 or so. Look out for great deals on other whiskies too, like Blanton’s Single Barrel or Whistle Pig 15-Year Rye. Kettle One Vodka tends to be about $10 less expensive at Costco than most spots and look out for deals on high-end stuff too, like Weller 12-Year or E.H. Taylor Small Batch.

Whiskey aficionados tend to talk up the Japanese whisky offerings too, so be privy to those. Increasingly, Costco seems to be paying more attention to agave spirits and while their own tequila remains pretty average, it’s likely to improve. Look out for some other options in stock, like mezcals and aged tequilas from outside labels.

Wine

Costco is one of few large-scale operations that tends to actually put trained wine stewards on the floor. Seek them out at your local shop for some advice. Otherwise, look out for great deals from Kirkland Signature, which has partnered with Gallo domestically and others abroad to make some tasty bargain wines. Most come in under $10 a bottle and while not amazing, they tend to overdeliver for the price. Look out for Malbec or Sauvignon Blanc in particular (and check out one of our favorite sommeliers breaking them down here).

Real Champagne is often considerably cheaper at Costco and they take buying from abroad seriously, crafting bang-up wines from top regions like the Rhone Valley, usually around $8-$20 and often worthy of aging (which is all the easier when you can bulk up at these prices). These are wines with actual designations on the label, often from storied winegrowing areas in tandem with family producers. Think Prosecco, Rioja, Saint Julien, and more, with actual vintage-designations. Markup tends to be very low relatively speaking, across the board.

What else can you do? Befriend Costco staff in the alcohol sections and ask about delivery dates so you can be among the first when new batches hit the shelves. Join the store’s newsletters and play along online as the retailer is so popular it has many chat rooms devoted to the topic. Some cities even have bargain stores where excess stuff from Costco lands. That likely won’t mean unicorn whiskey releases but it could mean great deals on some lower-shelf stuff.

A Costco membership starts at $65 per year. You essentially get the money back in savings after buying a case of wine or two. That’s not bad at all.

Check out some of The Manual’s related guides. We’ve got everything from the best inexpensive beer to the best barbecue wines, just in time for grilling season. Now get out there and start pairing up your food and drink.

