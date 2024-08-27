A classic Paloma with a black salt rim and a dehydrated grapefruit slice

With the U.S. Open underway, everyone is getting into the tennis mood — and there are even tennis-themed cocktails for you to enjoy while watching the sport. Today’s tennis cocktail comes from Dobel Tequila, which is promoting its cristalino tequila in a themed paloma for the event and is working with tennis pros Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka.

Cristalino tequilas are having a surge in popularity, as people enjoy the aged flavors of tequila combined with the crystal clear look which is great for mixing into cocktails. The Paloma is a beloved and easy to make tequila cocktail combining tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda which is particularly refreshing for a warm day. The Dobel version adds a black salt rim for a touch of glamor and a dehydrated grapefruit slice for an easy and fragrant garnish.

The recipe is a simple one to make, but if you don’t have the ingredients on hand and you want an easy way to get everything you need, you can also order a cocktail kit for the drink.

“In recent years, we’ve seen U.S. consumer interest in premium tequilas increase exponentially – led by consumption of the ever-popular paloma and margarita cocktails. With consumer interest in tennis also expanding in recent years, particularly among a younger multicultural audience, it was the perfect match for Maestro Dobel to become the ‘Official Tequila’ of the US Open last year,” said Lander Otegui, SVP Marketing at Proximo Spirits.

Maestro Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila

0.5 oz Fresh Lime

Top with Grapefruit Soda

Garnish: Black Salt Rim & Dehydrated Grapefruit Slice

Method:

Pour Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila and squeeze fresh lime into a tall glass filled with fresh ice and rimmed with black lava salt. Top with Owen’s Rio Red Grapefruit and garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge placed on the mouth of the glass.