Aberfeldy is pairing with a menswear designer to create the perfect whisky drinking jacket

Have you ever cracked open a bottle of single malt Scotch whisky, poured it into a glass, and thought to yourself, “I wish I had a sophisticated, comfortable jacket to pair with this timeless dram?”

Well, the folks at Aberfeldy Single Malt Whisky must have had that thought a few times because they’ve paired with menswear designer Charlie Casely-Hayford to launch the perfect jacket to wear while you sip your favorite single malt Scotch whiskies.

Recommended Videos

ABERFELDY X Charlie Casely-Hayford Scotch Sipping Jacket

Technically a reimagining of the smoking jacket (but we’re only going to use it for sipping nuanced, complex Scotch whisky) your grandpa might have worn , the ABERFELDY X Charlie Casely-Hayford Scotch Sipping Jacket is a limited-edition, must have fashion accessory for all Scotch whisky drinkers.

Charlie Casely-Hayford is well-known for making tailored items for the likes of David Beckham, John Legend, and more. That level of sophistication is exactly why Aberfeldy sought out the menswear designed to create its limited-edition Scotch whisky sipping jacket.

The jacket itself is made from a rare Scottish cashmere and wood blend featuring a rare 12-year-old deadstock fabric sourced from a Scottish mill. It was crafted in gold and honeycomb colors, resembling the whisky itself. The best part? If you decided to buy this whisky sipping jacket to keep you warm throughout the winter months, the folks at Aberfeldy will throw in a 750ml of its flavorful, balanced Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old single malt whisky.

Where can I buy it?

You might want to purchase this stylish jacket for yourself or gift it to a Scotch whisky-loving friend or family member. It’s currently available for purchase at Aberfeldy’s website for a retail price of $900.

Buy Now