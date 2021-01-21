Best Cheap Treadmill Deals For January 2021

Those New Year’s fitness resolutions aren’t going to accomplish themselves. If you’re one of the many people trying to get in shape right around this time of year, you need the right equipment to make it happen. Just because you’re on a tight budget post-Christmas spending spree doesn’t mean your fitness goals have to be put on hold. There are plenty of cheap treadmills that still have all the space-saving technology and built-in features that you’re looking for at a fraction of the cost. Before purchasing a new treadmill for your home gym, check out these treadmill deals to make sure you get the best machine for your budget.

How to Choose a Treadmill

Speed, incline, and decline are all important factors when it comes to choosing a treadmill. You want to be challenged on a treadmill workout, so use a fitness app to track your typical running speed and pick a machine with the ability to exceed your max speed. Various levels of incline and decline will also work your muscles in different ways to strengthen and tone.

If you’re a beginner when it comes to treadmill workouts, you may want to consider a treadmill that features built-in workout programs. These preset programs are designed to help you reach your fitness goals faster by acting as a sort of personal trainer to craft workouts with varying speed, incline, and decline levels to completely customize your training program.

The display and workout tracking capabilities are crucial for tracking your progress and improving your performance over time. Most machines will track speed, distance traveled, and calories burned, but if you’re looking for even more insight into your workouts, look for a cheap treadmill that tracks heart rate as well. When running, you should train at 50 to 85 percent of your maximum heart rate. If you notice your heart rate dips below your ideal heart rate for your age and weight, that might be a sign to pick up the pace if you want to see the results you’re aiming for.

If you live in an apartment or you’re short on space, you might want to consider pulling the trigger on one of the folding treadmill deals above. Folding treadmills make it easy to store the machine when it’s not in use so it’s not taking up precious square footage in cramped quarters. Many folding treadmills can easily fit underneath furniture or can be housed vertically in a closet or against a wall, so make sure to check the dimensions of the treadmill and your storage space before purchasing any of these cheap treadmills. Tall runners should take special note of the track length, as those with long strides might find that a shorter treadmill restricts their movement.

