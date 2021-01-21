Best Cheap Treadmill Deals For January 2021

  1. Fitness

Those New Year’s fitness resolutions aren’t going to accomplish themselves. If you’re one of the many people trying to get in shape right around this time of year, you need the right equipment to make it happen. Just because you’re on a tight budget post-Christmas spending spree doesn’t mean your fitness goals have to be put on hold. There are plenty of cheap treadmills that still have all the space-saving technology and built-in features that you’re looking for at a fraction of the cost. Before purchasing a new treadmill for your home gym, check out these treadmill deals to make sure you get the best machine for your budget.

Today’s Best Cheap Treadmill Deals
Sole F63 Treadmill

$1,000 $1,800
The Sole F63 treadmill packs an immense number of intelligent features that are sure to make your workouts as robust as possible, with a silent motor, 10 exercise modes, and even its own music player.
JUMPER Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$342 $540
With a 14.9 x 41.3-inch running belt, you have a lot of room to run on this treadmill. It also has a multi-functional LCD screen to track your progress as you work out.
Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

$650 $999
The Horizon Fitness T101 treadmill is packed with a plethora of features to provide comfort and entertainment for miles on end. It recalibrates every step with minimal noise, while also playing music.
Merax Easy Assembly Folding Treadmill

$330 $400
This Merax treadmill won't take up much space in your home, but it's also a fast and powerful machine that allows you to run 1 to 12 km/h.
NordicTrack T 8.5 S Treadmill with 1 year iFit membership

$1,399 $1,699
NordicTrack Treadmill with SMART-Response Motor for interval, speed, and endurance training. Includes a one-year iFit membership.
MaxKare 2.5HP Folding Treadmill

$336 $400
When your home gym needs that extra stylistic push, this MaxKare electric treadmill offers a sleek facade that looks good in just about any setting, with 15 ready programs and an 8.5MPH max speed.
Spirit Fitness XT285 Folding Treadmill

$1,799 $1,999
If you're looking for a heavy-duty treadmill that gets the job done, then look no further than the Spirit Fitness XT285 folding treadmill, pre-installed with various exercise modes.
Costway 800W Folding Treadmill

$340 $425
Get your cardio fix with the Costway 800W folding treadmill, which has easy-to-understand controls and an LED screen to see your heart rate, speed, and calories you've burned.
UMAY Under-Desk Treadmill

$380 $400
Don't have time to go to a gym? Not enough space in the garage? The UMAY treadmill is an excellent option to place at your work desk to stay fit while you get down to business.
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill

$498 $529
With 12 levels of incline and a speed range of 1 to 8 miles per hour, you can make the most out of your workout with this treadmill.
Marnur Folding Treadmill

$335 $360
The MARNUR folding treadmill is an ever-reliable option with a sturdy base, heart rate detection, and 15 training modes to keep you in tip-top condition.
ProForm 505 CST Treadmill

$650 $1,000
The ProForm 505 CST treadmill helps you reach your running goals with its comfortable running cushion. Keep track of your progress through the iFit Coach.
NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2950 w/ 1 year iFit Subscription

$2,999 $3,999
Interactive Personal Training at Home powered by iFit with a 22-inch display.
Superfit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

$490 $560
This Superfit treadmill has 2 sport modes so you can use it for running and as an under-the-desk walking treadmill. It's made with a non-slip running belt for extra safety.
Sole F85 Treadmill

$2,000 $3,800
You can do even the hardest cardio workouts on this Sole workouts. This foldable machine can track speed, distance traveled, and calories burned. It also gives you 6 preset exercise programs.
Gymax 2.25HP Electric Folding Fitness Treadmill

$630 $1,000
You need this treadmill in your home gym. Why? With its powerful 2.25HP motor, you do a your workout with much variety as you can adjust the speed.
Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill

$380 $500
Features heavy-duty construction, LED display, function buttons and heart rate functions built into the handrails, a device holder, and a low-noise motor.
NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill

$1,200 $1,300
If you want one of the most advanced treadmills on the market, look no further than the NordicTrack EXP 7i treadmill, capable of making cardio a workout to look forward to.
MaxKare Folding Treadmill

$346 $390
This MaxKare treadmill's 17-inch tread belt is made with anti-shock material, which helps make running more comfortable and protects your knees in the process.
Ancheer Electric Folding Treadmill with Bluetooth Wi-Fi

$650 $2,000
Made with a delicate motor, this Ancheer treadmill operates with low noise and consumes less power. It runs with the G-Fit App so you can keep track of your progress.
ProForm - Carbon TL Treadmill - Black/Gray

$899 $999
Run, jog, or walk on the 20-inch by 55-inch Treadmill belt. The Proform TL has a 300-pound capacity and runs up to 10 miles per hour with a 0 to 10-degree incline.
How to Choose a Treadmill

Speed, incline, and decline are all important factors when it comes to choosing a treadmill. You want to be challenged on a treadmill workout, so use a fitness app to track your typical running speed and pick a machine with the ability to exceed your max speed. Various levels of incline and decline will also work your muscles in different ways to strengthen and tone.

If you’re a beginner when it comes to treadmill workouts, you may want to consider a treadmill that features built-in workout programs. These preset programs are designed to help you reach your fitness goals faster by acting as a sort of personal trainer to craft workouts with varying speed, incline, and decline levels to completely customize your training program.

The display and workout tracking capabilities are crucial for tracking your progress and improving your performance over time. Most machines will track speed, distance traveled, and calories burned, but if you’re looking for even more insight into your workouts, look for a cheap treadmill that tracks heart rate as well. When running, you should train at 50 to 85 percent of your maximum heart rate. If you notice your heart rate dips below your ideal heart rate for your age and weight, that might be a sign to pick up the pace if you want to see the results you’re aiming for.

If you live in an apartment or you’re short on space, you might want to consider pulling the trigger on one of the folding treadmill deals above. Folding treadmills make it easy to store the machine when it’s not in use so it’s not taking up precious square footage in cramped quarters. Many folding treadmills can easily fit underneath furniture or can be housed vertically in a closet or against a wall, so make sure to check the dimensions of the treadmill and your storage space before purchasing any of these cheap treadmills. Tall runners should take special note of the track length, as those with long strides might find that a shorter treadmill restricts their movement.

