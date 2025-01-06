These are the popular fitness trends predicted to skyrocket in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents New data Top fitness trends for 2025 On the way out Positive patterns

As another year rolls around, there are plenty of fitness trends that we should leave behind in 2024. Not all trends that become popular are worth trying. In 2024, there was a buzz surrounding trends like wall Pilates and 12-3-30 that have since fizzled out. As we welcome 2025, we’re wondering what’s next. What will boom, and what will fade in 2025? Let’s look at the data on the most popular fitness trends predicted to skyrocket in 2025 and the ones we think are more than just hype.

New data

Pure Gym used worldwide data from Google to determine the rise and fall in searches for nearly 200 different fitness trends. Here are the most interesting results and the trends set to dominate 2025:

Remote personal training saw a huge 414% spike in interest this last year, and it’s predicted to continue booming into the new year.

Hyrox is predicted to be the second biggest in 2025, following a 233% increase in interest. For over two years, Hyrox has remained a worthy contender , staying in the top five trending workouts on Pure Gym’s Fitness Report.

TikTok is still one of the most influential platforms, with the 30-30-30 rule being one of the most popular examples.

Quadrobics also ranks among the top five for 2025 with a 174% increase. ‘Primal fitness’ also made it in the top 20.

Step aerobics saw a 124% increase.

Interest in rollerblading climbed by 123%.

Interest in boxing climbed by 84% and will likely continue into the new year.

Top fitness trends for 2025

To summarize, the top predicted fitness trends set for a booming 2025 include:

Remote personal training

Hyrox

30-30-30

Quadrobics

Step aerobics

Rollerblading

Boxing

On the way out

Wall Pilates has ended up under the umbrella of fizzling ‘fitness fads’ with a 55% drop in interest nearing the end of 2025. TikTok trend 12-3-30 also saw a 55% drop, and soft hiking and the Tarzan movement both dipped by 56%.

To summarize, the trends on the way out include:

Wall pilates

12-3-30

Soft hiking

Tarzan movement

Positive patterns

This data highlights positive patterns. We can see that people are prioritizing different types of exercise and activities to make their workout routines more fun and interesting. Not only will you target more muscle groups and get better results with a more diverse training routine, but you’ll also be more likely to stay motivated to work out. Trying out primal fitness, rollerblading, or Hyrox means you’re challenging yourself and aren’t stuck in the same mundane routine. Traditional workouts like going running and using the rowing machine will remain timeless, but it’s good news to see that people are willing to explore and venture out.

The spike in interest in remote personal training is also a good sign that people are seeking guidance and input from professionals to further amplify their health and fitness. The digital age has brought us the convenience and benefits of quality coaching from the comfort and privacy of home.