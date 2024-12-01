Is 30-30-30 worthy or hype? What to know about the latest growing fitness trend

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is 30-30-30? How to implement the 30-30-30 method What are the benefits?

TikTok fitness trends come and go, and many aren’t worth putting in the effort. On the other hand, some stick around longer, and they can help you optimize your fitness and get you closer to achieving your goals. A new report from Pure Gym shows that the 30-30-30 fitness trend is surging on Google, with a 175% increase in interest from last year. 30-30-30 rapidly grew in popularity on TikTok this year as people continue trying to find ways to enhance their health and wellness. Here’s what to know and the potential benefits.

What is 30-30-30?

30-30-30 is a health and fitness trend that went viral on TikTok. The idea is that you eat 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up. Next, you get your muscles moving with 30 minutes of low-intensity exercise. There aren’t any further rules or restrictions beyond that. It sounds simple enough, which is probably one of the reasons why so many people are interested in trying this plan to level up their health and fitness.

Timothy Ferriss introduced the method in his book ‘The 4-Hour Body’. Podcaster and biologist Gary Brecka popularized 30-30-30 on TikTok and shared that it can help you lose weight and burn fat without losing muscle. Gary Brecka also shares that this method helps you better manage your insulin and blood sugar levels.

How to implement the 30-30-30 method

Within 30 minutes of waking up, you consume 30 grams of protein, such as:

Three scrambled eggs topped with cheese or smoked salmon.

A fruit smoothie with protein powder.

Greek yogurt with nuts.

You can also eat carbohydrates and fat for a more balanced breakfast, but you have to make sure you’re getting that protein to fuel you through your workout.

Next, opt for steady-state cardiovascular exercise that gets your heart up a little but not too high, such as:

Brisk walking outdoors or on a treadmill.

Try walking on a treadmill on an incline.

Cardio machines at the gym, such as an elliptical or stair stepper.

Cycling at a steady pace.

Swimming laps in the pool at a steady pace.

Jogging.

Dancing.

Try to keep your heart rate around or below 135 beats per minute (bpm). With the talk test, you should be able to carry on a conversation while jogging or biking with your heart rate at or below 135 bpm.

What are the benefits?

Research shows that eating more protein in the morning can help you feel more satiated throughout the day, so you’re less likely to overeat. Protein intake has been directly related to weight loss in the literature. A protein-rich breakfast can also help you stabilize your blood sugar and reduce your risk of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Cardiovascular exercise is proven to help you burn more body fat, strengthen your bones, reduce stress and your risk of heart disease, improve blood flow and brain function, and more.

The combo of consuming protein for breakfast and exercising regularly aids weight loss, so making these changes could help you along your weight loss journey. If you’re just looking to get fit and try something different, it might be worth giving it a go, as it’s simple and easy to remember.