 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

HYROX workout: Your complete guide to this trendy fitness routine

Discover all eight parts of the HYROX workout

By
Man using tire crossfit workout
tacofleur / Pixabay

According to a February 2024 BBC article, HYROX participation has seen a 1,000-percent increase in five years. If we know anything about HYROX workout, it’s that it is popular. 

You may have also heard that it combines running and lifting, but is that why it is trendy? What is so special about this fitness routine that has everyone signing up? Well, let’s find out. 

Recommended Videos

What is HYROX?

Man running on trail.
Emrah Yazıcıoğlu / Pexels

HYROX is a fitness race that involves eight bouts of running and functional training. Participants are expected to run one kilometer and then go through a functional training workout, but that’s not all. They must repeat this cycle eight times for the HYROX workout to be complete. 

A one-kilometer run and a functional training session, repeated eight times in a row, would definitely take its toll, especially if you don’t work out often. But before you decide whether the HYROX workout is for you or not, let’s learn more about what happens during a race.  

What does a HYROX workout consist of?

Man using a rowing machine.
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

You already know that the HYROX workout starts with a one-kilometer run, followed by a functional training session. It continues like that eight times — eight kilometers and eight functional training sessions. 

What are the eight functional training and conditioning exercises that HYROX athletes have to go through before the end of a race? Here, they are in the predetermined order. 

SkiErg

The SkiErg is a tasking conditioning workout performed with a machine designed to mimic the skiing movement. It mainly targets the upper body muscles, such as the shoulders and arms, but if done correctly, it should also recruit the quads and hamstrings as well.

Sled push

The sled push involves pushing a sled across a designated distance. The exercise targets your posterior chain and core muscles. 

Sled pull

The sled pull is just like the sled push, except you’re tugging the sled instead of pushing it. During the sled pull, you’ll have no choice but to use your biceps, back, and glutes as you pull the weighted sled across a distance. For both exercises, it’s best to invest in shoes that have a good grip and help you stay sturdy while moving some heavy weight. 

Burpee broad jumps

The burpee broad jump combines a traditional burpee with a big, long jump. You perform a burpee, and when you’re on your feet, you leap forward in a jump. After landing, you perform another burpee and leap forward in a jump again, repeating the movement for the specified number of reps. The extra jump adds quite a twist to the traditional burpee, making it more difficult. 

Rowing

Rowing machines are a staple in gyms because they provide a great full-body workout, and HYROX rowing is no different. It emphasizes leg power and upper-body strength, tasking athletes through each row. 

Farmer’s carry

The farmer’s carry involves holding on to heavy weights in each hand, standing upright, and walking a distance. The weights could be dumbbells or even kettlebells. This exercise tasks your core strength, grip strength, and upper-back muscles.

Sandbag lunges

Just as the name implies, sandbag lunges involve performing lunges using sandbags. Yes, you can lunge like a pro, but the HYROX workout adds a functional twist since you have to carry non-traditional weights. 

Wall balls

Wall balls involve throwing a weighted ball up against the wall and catching it on the rebound. HYROX also emphasizes a squat as soon as you catch the ball. So, you throw the ball, catch it on the rebound, squat, stand up, and throw it again. 

This is the last workout in the HYROX race, and you can tell that it’s quite the finisher, especially after all that running.  

What are the benefits of HYROX workouts?

Man using a medicine ball.
Ardit Mbrati / Pexels

Overall fitness enhancement

HYROX workouts are designed to improve your overall fitness by combining cardiovascular endurance with strength training, HIIT, and dynamic exercises. This multi-faceted approach helps participants increase their stamina, strength, and speed, reaping the benefits of running and functional exercises. 

Mental toughness and resilience

Regular participation in HYROX workouts fosters mental toughness by pushing you to your physical and psychological limits. The intense nature of the exercises requires perseverance and resilience, helping you build a mindset that can handle various life challenges.

This mental fortitude is a significant attraction for many who wish to improve not only their physical health but also their mental and emotional strength. 

Community and social interaction 

HYROX events are known for their vibrant community and supportive atmosphere. Participants enjoy the motivational boost that comes from being part of a welcoming and encouraging group where both new and seasoned athletes cheer each other up. This social aspect makes the workouts not only challenging but also enjoyable and uplifting. 

Can a beginner do HYROX?

Man holding medicine ball.
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

More than 98 percent of people who register for HYROX finish the workout. One of the best parts of the race is that it has categories, and you can enter anyone you want, with your fitness level as the deciding factor. The fitness race has four different divisions. 

The Open division is the standard one. The Pro division is for people who consider themselves experienced fitness enthusiasts and athletes. The Doubles division is for those who don’t think they can finish the entire workout. So, they share the functional training with a teammate, performing four exercises instead of all eight.

The last division, Relay, allows a team of four people to share the HYROX workout. In any HYROX race, there will be space for all these divisions, and people can register to compete anywhere they deem fit. So, beginners can definitely do HYROX. They just need to pick what division works best for them. 

What is the hardest part of HYROX?

Man doing sled push.
Leon Ardho / Pexels

The hardest part of HYROX would differ for individuals based on fitness levels. Generally, however, HYROX is a long, difficult workout. So, the more difficult parts will be around the middle and towards the end when athletes are getting tired. 

Regardless of general fatigue, some of the HYROX functional exercises may be more difficult than others. For example, the burpee broad jumps and sled pull and push are some of the most tasking functional exercises in the program. Many athletes report that these require multiple muscles and are quite fatiguing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Your complete guide to the Tabata workout
The best exercises for your Tabata workouts
a man doing mountain climbers

Those looking for a regular exercise workout routine have nearly unlimited choices. However, if you are pushed for time or live a hectic lifestyle and need a quick but effective exercise fix, the choice narrows somewhat.

This is where Tabata workouts could answer your fitness needs, especially if your workout goals involve calorie and fat burning. For those looking for short, high-intensity exercise that fits into a busy day, a Tabata workout could be perfect for you, as it only takes 20 minutes.

Read more
This is the best back and bicep workout routine
The five best back and bicep exercises
Man doing pull-ups

Achieving a sculpted upper body requires a balanced approach to strength training, and a focused back and bicep workout routine is key to achieving this goal. This workout combines the best back exercises and the best bicep exercises for a better-together workout routine that improves your overall upper body strength and bulks up your physique. 
What are the benefits of a strong back and biceps?

A strong back and biceps contribute significantly to both aesthetics and functionality. Building a strong back helps improve posture, prevent injury, and enhance overall upper body strength, and can also reduce lower back pain. Strong biceps not only add definition to your arms but also assist in various pulling movements, improving everyday tasks like lifting and carrying.
How often should you train back and biceps for results?

Read more
Upgrade your walking pad to a walking pad with incline
Sporty man training on walking treadmill at home, closeup

Walking pads, or "mini treadmills" became especially popular around 2023 thanks to the "work from home" era. Showcased by social media influencers on TikTok and Instagram, walking pads became an easy way to get more steps in right from the comfort of your own home. Unlike treadmills which are bulky and heavy, most walking pads are foldable and lighter in weight, making them easy to put in home offices, basements, and even right in your living room.

Whether you're watching TV or standing at your desk, walking pads are a simple and effective way to increase your movement while going about your normal activities. But what if you're looking for a cardio workout that is a bit more challenging than a traditional walking pad? Swapping your walking pad for a walking pad with an incline might just provide the calorie burn you're looking for.
Switching to a walking pad with an incline

Read more