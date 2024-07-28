Discover all eight parts of the HYROX workout

According to a February 2024 BBC article, HYROX participation has seen a 1,000-percent increase in five years. If we know anything about HYROX workout, it’s that it is popular.

You may have also heard that it combines running and lifting, but is that why it is trendy? What is so special about this fitness routine that has everyone signing up? Well, let’s find out.

What is HYROX?

HYROX is a fitness race that involves eight bouts of running and functional training. Participants are expected to run one kilometer and then go through a functional training workout, but that’s not all. They must repeat this cycle eight times for the HYROX workout to be complete.

A one-kilometer run and a functional training session, repeated eight times in a row, would definitely take its toll, especially if you don’t work out often. But before you decide whether the HYROX workout is for you or not, let’s learn more about what happens during a race.

What does a HYROX workout consist of?

You already know that the HYROX workout starts with a one-kilometer run, followed by a functional training session. It continues like that eight times — eight kilometers and eight functional training sessions.

What are the eight functional training and conditioning exercises that HYROX athletes have to go through before the end of a race? Here, they are in the predetermined order.

SkiErg

The SkiErg is a tasking conditioning workout performed with a machine designed to mimic the skiing movement. It mainly targets the upper body muscles, such as the shoulders and arms, but if done correctly, it should also recruit the quads and hamstrings as well.

Sled push

The sled push involves pushing a sled across a designated distance. The exercise targets your posterior chain and core muscles.

Sled pull

The sled pull is just like the sled push, except you’re tugging the sled instead of pushing it. During the sled pull, you’ll have no choice but to use your biceps, back, and glutes as you pull the weighted sled across a distance. For both exercises, it’s best to invest in shoes that have a good grip and help you stay sturdy while moving some heavy weight.

Burpee broad jumps

The burpee broad jump combines a traditional burpee with a big, long jump. You perform a burpee, and when you’re on your feet, you leap forward in a jump. After landing, you perform another burpee and leap forward in a jump again, repeating the movement for the specified number of reps. The extra jump adds quite a twist to the traditional burpee, making it more difficult.

Rowing

Rowing machines are a staple in gyms because they provide a great full-body workout, and HYROX rowing is no different. It emphasizes leg power and upper-body strength, tasking athletes through each row.

Farmer’s carry

The farmer’s carry involves holding on to heavy weights in each hand, standing upright, and walking a distance. The weights could be dumbbells or even kettlebells. This exercise tasks your core strength, grip strength, and upper-back muscles.

Sandbag lunges

Just as the name implies, sandbag lunges involve performing lunges using sandbags. Yes, you can lunge like a pro, but the HYROX workout adds a functional twist since you have to carry non-traditional weights.

Wall balls

Wall balls involve throwing a weighted ball up against the wall and catching it on the rebound. HYROX also emphasizes a squat as soon as you catch the ball. So, you throw the ball, catch it on the rebound, squat, stand up, and throw it again.

This is the last workout in the HYROX race, and you can tell that it’s quite the finisher, especially after all that running.

What are the benefits of HYROX workouts?

Overall fitness enhancement

HYROX workouts are designed to improve your overall fitness by combining cardiovascular endurance with strength training, HIIT, and dynamic exercises. This multi-faceted approach helps participants increase their stamina, strength, and speed, reaping the benefits of running and functional exercises.

Mental toughness and resilience

Regular participation in HYROX workouts fosters mental toughness by pushing you to your physical and psychological limits. The intense nature of the exercises requires perseverance and resilience, helping you build a mindset that can handle various life challenges.

This mental fortitude is a significant attraction for many who wish to improve not only their physical health but also their mental and emotional strength.

Community and social interaction

HYROX events are known for their vibrant community and supportive atmosphere. Participants enjoy the motivational boost that comes from being part of a welcoming and encouraging group where both new and seasoned athletes cheer each other up. This social aspect makes the workouts not only challenging but also enjoyable and uplifting.

Can a beginner do HYROX?

More than 98 percent of people who register for HYROX finish the workout. One of the best parts of the race is that it has categories, and you can enter anyone you want, with your fitness level as the deciding factor. The fitness race has four different divisions.

The Open division is the standard one. The Pro division is for people who consider themselves experienced fitness enthusiasts and athletes. The Doubles division is for those who don’t think they can finish the entire workout. So, they share the functional training with a teammate, performing four exercises instead of all eight.

The last division, Relay, allows a team of four people to share the HYROX workout. In any HYROX race, there will be space for all these divisions, and people can register to compete anywhere they deem fit. So, beginners can definitely do HYROX. They just need to pick what division works best for them.

What is the hardest part of HYROX?

The hardest part of HYROX would differ for individuals based on fitness levels. Generally, however, HYROX is a long, difficult workout. So, the more difficult parts will be around the middle and towards the end when athletes are getting tired.

Regardless of general fatigue, some of the HYROX functional exercises may be more difficult than others. For example, the burpee broad jumps and sled pull and push are some of the most tasking functional exercises in the program. Many athletes report that these require multiple muscles and are quite fatiguing.