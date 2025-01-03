 Skip to main content
Here’s why rowing machines are timeless in the fitness world

Rowing machines don't just work out your arms; it's a full-body aerobic exercise.

By
Man sitting in gym doing seated cable row on cable machine
You’ll see rowing machines at almost every gym you go to, and they remain one of the most popular workout machines around. The simple row is timeless for good reason, and fitness buffs are still using these machines due to the many benefits, from improving your cardiovascular health and muscle strength to putting minimal strain on your joints compared to other exercises and gym machines. Let’s look at the history of the rowing machine and its many benefits.

What is the rowing machine?

men in Hyrox gym doing rowing machine
A rowing machine is exercise equipment that’s designed to simulate the movement of rowing in water. You sit on the seat, place your feet on the footrests, and hold on to the handles, and the resistance mechanism acts like the drag of the water. Rowing machines might be called indoor rowers or ergometers.

What is the history of the rowing machine?

Man using rowing machine for fitness.
In the 4th century BC, Athenian admiral Chabrias introduced the first rowing machines as part of military training for inexperienced oarsmen. Chabrias built wooden rowing frames so beginners could practice their timing and technique before boarding the ship. Early rowing machines have been used since the mid-1800s, and a US patent was issued in 1872 to W.B. Curtis for a specific machine with a hydraulic design. One of the most widely known rowing machines from the 1900s was the Narragansett hydraulic rower, made in Rhode Island.

There are different types of rowing machines, and most modern indoor rowers provide resistance with a flywheel — a mechanical device that conserves angular momentum to store rotational energy.

What are the benefits?

Two people on rowing machines.
The rowing machine is a timeless and effective way to work out. The following are some of the many benefits:

  • Get a full-body workout.
  • Engage major muscle groups in your arms, legs, core, and back.
  • Improve your strength and flexibility.
  • Improve your cardiovascular health and fitness.
  • A low-impact exercise that puts minimal stress on your joints compared to other exercises.
  • This machine is perfect for a home gym.
  • Burn more calories in less time compared to many other cardio workouts.
  • Enhance your endurance.
  • Make your routine more interesting and switch it up from the treadmill, stair climber, elliptical, or exercise bike.

Research shows that rowing five days a week for six weeks significantly reduces total body fat percentage, fat mass, and cholesterol. It also increased back strength and trunk flexion. 

You’re not just working your arms

Young strong man posing and flexing his quadriceps legs muscles in a gym blue shorts holding
Contrary to popular belief, the rowing machine doesn’t just work your arms; the rowing stroke consists of 25-35% upper body work and a surprising 65-75% leg work, according to the American Fitness Professionals Association. You’ll engage your quads, calves, glutes, pecs, arms, abs, and obliques. Your legs play a big role in the driving part of the stroke and when you’re pushing off the foot stretcher.

