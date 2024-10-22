Grow thicker arms and bulging biceps with these effective exercises

With so many arm exercises out there, it can be difficult to know which to choose to pump up your arms and build muscle mass. Having bigger, stronger arms improves your overall physical performance and your ability to perform your everyday functional activities. Of course, there are other ways to help build muscle definition in your arms, such as consuming more protein and lowering your body fat levels with a healthier, nutritionally dense diet. One of the best ways to maximize your muscle growth is to choose the right exercises, so we’ve got you covered with a list of the best arm workouts for mass.

Biceps and triceps and brachialis, oh my

To build the most muscle mass in your arms, you’ll need to hit all of the important muscles, including your:

Biceps (at the front of your upper arms)

Triceps (at the back of your upper arms)

Brachialis (muscle in your upper arm that helps flex your elbow)

Brachioradialis (your forearm muscles)

Deltoids (muscles that wrap around your shoulders and the top of your arms)

Tip: Hit your triceps and biceps equally for the best results.

Even exercise newbies are familiar with the old-fashioned bicep curl, and the biceps often steal the show. You can’t overlook your triceps, which are generally bigger than your biceps and makeup about two-thirds of your arm mass. The goal is to try to hit your biceps and triceps equally from multiple angles and approaches with different grip styles.

Tip: Don’t forget about your forearm muscles, which are responsible for grip strength and supporting your wrist stability.

Working your forearms helps support your upper arms, and you’d be surprised how many high reps you can get in with certain exercises, like pull-ups, dead hangs, and the plank with shoulder taps. Keep reading for examples of some effective arm exercises for building muscle mass.

The best way to build bigger arms

There isn’t one single way to build bigger arms, and the best way is to stick to and stay consistent until you see results. Most fitness professionals and exercise enthusiasts recommend consuming a healthier diet to lower body fat, consuming sufficient protein to fuel muscle growth, and incorporating the right mix of exercises into your workout routine. Remember that you’ll also hit your arms to a degree with your shoulder, chest, and back workouts, so you’ll need to allow sufficient rest time for your muscles to recover. Allow one or two days between sessions, depending on your fitness level and other factors. If you’re a beginner, start by incorporating a few of these arm exercises once or twice a week. You can work your way up over time.

The best biceps exercises for building muscle mass

From the cable curl to the chin-up, these are the best bicep exercises for building muscle mass. Try to perfect your form before increasing your sets and reps.

Cable curl

The cable bicep curl involves using a cable machine instead of dumbbells or a barbell to curl those biceps. Research by ACE concluded that the cable curl is among the most effective exercises you can perform to activate your biceps muscles. Muscular biceps help you rotate your forearms and bend your elbows. During this movement, you’ll also work your brachialis, deltoids, forearms, and core as you stabilize your upper body.

How to perform a cable bicep curl:

Stand at the station and hold the cables with an underhand grip. Bend your arms at the elbows and curl the weights up as far as your elbows will go. Lower the weights back down to the starting position. Repeat until you complete the set.

Chin up

Another major player for your biceps is the compound chin-up exercise, where you lift your entire body weight. You’ll also target your pecs and multiple muscle groups in your upper body. The chin-up is an excellent bodyweight exercise for developing your grip strength, and all you need is a pull-up bar.

How to do a chin-up:

Grip the pull-up bar with your hands shoulder-distance apart and your palms facing you. As you hang in the starting position, your arms should be straight. Brace your core and pull your entire body up to the bar until your chin is level with or just over the bar. Pause briefly before lowering yourself back down with control until you reach the starting position. Repeat until you complete the set.

Reverse grip barbell row

When it comes time to pump those biceps, it’s best to include an effective rowing exercise, like the reverse-grip barbell row. This movement targets your biceps, latissimus dorsi, rhomboid, and trapezius muscles. Try to squeeze your shoulder blades together and keep your elbows closer to your sides. Developing your grip strength with movements like the reverse grip barbell row also helps you build bigger, more powerful arms.

How to perform a reverse-grip barbell row:

Start in a standing position with your feet about shoulder distance apart. Brace your core, slightly bend your knees, and lean forward, letting your arms hang straight down. With the reverse-grip barbell row, when you grip the bar, your palms should be facing away from you. Try to keep a neutral spine, bend your arms, and carefully lift or pull the bar up to your abdomen. Lower the weight back down. Repeat until you complete the set.

Hammer curl

Because the hammer curl has a grip where your palms are facing each other, this exercise works your forearms and the long head of your biceps. Hammer curls are a superior exercise for building thicker and more powerful arms. You can work on one arm or both arms.

How to do a hammer curl:

From a standing position with your arms by your sides, hold one dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your thighs. Engage your core and pull your shoulders back. Curl the dumbbells up, bending your elbows and keeping them tucked in at your sides. Lift the weights up until your forearms are roughly parallel to the floor. Squeeze your biceps and pause in that position for a second. Carefully lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat until you complete the set.

The best triceps exercises for building muscle mass

Every solid arm-building routine includes tricep-focused exercises. Read on for a worthwhile list of the best triceps exercises for building muscle mass.

Overhead tricep extension

The overhead tricep extension made our list because some research has shown that it results in 40% more muscle growth and size compared to the cable pushdown. This personal trainer favorite targets all three parts of your triceps, and your triceps get a full stretch and maximum extension during this targeted movement. Try to maintain an upright posture and keep your core engaged throughout.

How to do an overhead tricep extension:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart

Hold the dumbbell or kettlebell over your head (grasp both handles of the kettlebell)

Your elbows should be pointing forward, and your upper arms should remain in place

Bend your elbows to lower the weight back behind your head

Extend and straighten your elbows to lift the weight back up overhead

Hold the position for a moment.

Repeat until you complete the set.

Tricep dip

The tricep dip’s name is apt because you dip your body weight down and feel a real burn in your triceps. The tricep dip is a compound pressing exercise that you can perform on benches, boxes, a chair, or dip bars. This movement engages all heads of your tricep muscles, particularly the long and lateral heads. You’ll also work your trapezius muscles, your front deltoids, and your core.

How to do the tricep dip using parallel bars:

Stand between the parallel bars and grip the bars with your elbows bent. Lift your body up vertically while straightening your arms. Lower your body down with control by bending your elbows until your arms are roughly at a 90-degree angle and parallel to the floor. Avoid flaring out your elbows, and try to keep them tucked in closer to your body. Try to keep your torso upright and your core engaged. Push down through your hands and lift your body back up again by straightening your arms. Repeat until you complete the set.

Single-arm cable kickback

Researchers found that the triceps kickback is among the most effective exercises for activating the triceps muscle. The single-arm cable kickback made our list because it boosts stability, flexibility, and range of motion in the arms. The triceps are the main focus of this isolation exercise.

Here’s how to perform single-arm cable kickbacks:

Ensure the single grip rope handle is set to the lowest notch on the cable pulley machine. Bend your knees, straighten your back, and hold on to the rope with your right hand. You can rest your other hand on your thigh to help you balance. Your upper arm should be parallel to the floor while extending your elbow until your arm is fully extended back behind you. Squeeze your triceps at the movement’s top before carefully returning the cable weight to the starting position. Repeat until you complete the set. Repeat on the other side.

Skull crusher

The skull crusher or lying tricep extension is performed lying on your back with dumbbells or a barbell. Skull crushers are a killer triceps exercise that got its name because you bring the weight down to your skull from overhead. Not only do skull crushers supercharge your triceps, but they also strengthen your forearm extensors and engage your brachialis and brachioradialis.

How to do a skull crusher:

Lie on a bench with your body supported by the bench, except for your lower legs. Your feet should be planted on the floor for stability. Grip a dumbbell or barbell with both hands, palms facing up toward the ceiling. Hold the weight up overhead without fully locking your elbows. Bend your elbows to carefully lower the weight down toward the top of your head. Lift the weight back to the starting position with control. Repeat until you complete the set.

Cable pushdown

The cable push-down isolates your triceps, so it’s often called a tricep push-down. With this exercise, you’ll hit all the long, medial, and lateral heads of your triceps muscle. You’ll also work your back, shoulders, pecs, and abs. Try to avoid using improper form and twisting your wrists. Start with a lighter weight and work your way up over time.

How to do a cable pushdown: