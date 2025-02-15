Which is the fastest-growing U.S. city for pickleball? New data

Table of Contents Table of Contents The fastest-growing pickleball destination The pickleball data The top 10 pickleball cities in the U.S. Top 10 states by pickleball coach earnings

Most people have heard of pickleball, and even if you haven’t played this fun sport, the funny-sounding name probably stuck in your head. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years, and an interesting review of 13 studies revealed that pickleball players report improvements in overall well-being, life satisfaction, and general happiness.

Playing pickleball is a fun way to burn calories, and many people play competitively. New data reveals the fastest-growing pickleball destination in the U.S., with the most pickleball facilities and several competitive leagues.

The fastest-growing pickleball destination

A new report from TeachMe.To identifies Austin, Texas, as the fastest-growing pickleball destination in the United States, with over 100 pickleball facilities and several competitive leagues like the Austin Pickleball League running throughout the year.

An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people play in Austin at least twice a month. Whether it’s the year-round playing weather, tech-forward facilities, or the city’s dedicated 32 courts, it’s clear Austin is ahead of the game when it comes to pickleball.

The 32 courts in the city have a surprising 92% utilization rate, with 28 certified instructors keeping up with a lesson demand that’s grown 125% year over year.

The pickleball data

Other key findings from the report include:

4,489 pickleball lessons were given nationally in the United States in 2024, which has increased from 2023.

158% growth in pickleball participation in the U.S. in 2024.

739 coaches teaching pickleball nationally in 2024, another increase from 2023.

The latest Sports and Fitness Industry Association or SFIA data reveals that 13.6 million Americans played pickleball last year, placing the sport up there with outdoor soccer, which had 14.1 million participants, and baseball, which had 16.7 million participants.

The top 10 pickleball cities in the U.S.

The report also charted the top 10 pickleball cities in the United States in 2024, based on the total pickleball lessons booked through December 12th, 2024:

Austin New York Dallas San Francisco Chicago Scottsdale Seattle Houston Miami St. Petersburg

Top 10 states by pickleball coach earnings

The report also looked at full-time and part-time certified paid instructors and rated the top 10 states by pickleball coach earnings: