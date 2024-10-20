 Skip to main content
New research reveals you can burn more calories during exercise by doing this

This interesting study shows how you can get closer to your goals and torch more calories

By
Man on treadmill with sleeveless shirt in gym
Olly / Pexels

No matter your goals, if you want to burn more calories, you might think you have to exercise more intensely or frequently or for longer durations without stopping. New research reveals that there are other ways to burn more calories during exercise that don’t involve bringing yourself to the height of exhaustion or physical burnout. Let’s look at the study to discover how to ramp up calorie-burning. 

The study

Man on a treadmill in front of windows
William Choquette / Pexels

In this hot-off-the-press small study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the researchers measured the metabolic demands and the level of oxygen consumed by the participants when exercising for intervals of 10 seconds to four minutes. The participants used a treadmill and a stair climber and exercised at three different speeds.

The study results

A man sitting on the bleachers holding a water bottle while wiping his brow with a white towel.
Tetra Images LLC / Alamy Stock Photo

The tests revealed that walking or climbing in 10- to 30-second intervals demanded 60% more oxygen than walking or climbing the same distance without taking any breaks. The study’s first author, Francesco Luciano, stated that walking for shorter bouts uses more energy and oxygen to cover the same distance because your body needs more energy to warm up when starting to walk compared to the amount of energy required to continue walking when your body is already in motion.

Related

Whether you walk for 10 seconds or 30 seconds before taking a break, the study shows you’ll still require more energy and oxygen to get moving again. Using more energy torches more calories.

The takeaway

man on treadmill walking using machine in gym
Julia Larson / Pexels

Breaking up your walking and physical activity into shorter bursts is beneficial for your health. Researchers revealed that taking rest stops during a walk burns more calories, requires more oxygen consumption, and increases metabolic demands compared to walking from start to finish uninterrupted. Short bouts beat sustained motion when it comes to calorie-crushing. Study author Francesco Luciano used the apt analogy of a car needing more fuel to start the engine up again to get moving. A car on cruise control doesn’t require the same demands to continue cruising.  

While you might think you have to exercise for longer periods without stopping to torch the most calories and get the best results, this study shows otherwise. It turns out that working out for shorter durations and taking breaks increases metabolic demands and calorie burning to bring you closer to your goals. Perhaps a good motto is: go ahead and take a breather; you deserve it, and you might just burn more calories anyway.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Study shows how many minutes of exercise builds strength in an 8-hour workday
You might be surprised by the benefits of exercise snacking for the busy professional
man exercising in the office at work bulgarian split squat

You might think you have to exercise for an hour or longer to build strength in an 8-hour workday, but this new study yields surprising results. Moving your body increases your blood circulation, boosts your mental health and fitness, prompts the release of feel-good endorphins, and more. Of course, exercising is a beneficial part of a healthy lifestyle, but many busy professionals have trouble fitting in the time, especially during a packed work week. Exercise snacking could be a viable solution when you don’t have time for a long workout sesh. Let’s delve into exercise snacking and the interesting results of the research.
What is exercise snacking?

Exercise snacking refers to brief snippets of intense physical activity lasting a few minutes or several minutes rather than 30-60-minute sessions or longer. While it’s better than no exercise at all, you might think exercise snacking isn’t enough to get stronger, but this new study shows it might just be an effective solution to powering up your muscles when you’re busy sitting at a desk for hours. 

Read more
Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction — here’s why you should try it
From improving cardiovascular health to burning calories, there are plenty of reasons to try zone 2 cardio
man cycling through France on road blue sky in background

You don’t always have to complete a high-intensity workout to get results. Low-intensity cardio can also help you build fitness and stamina. When you’re trying to incorporate more cardio into your training schedule, you might be looking for more interesting and different ways to workout. Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction in the fitness world, and it turns out there are evidence-based reasons to give it a try. 
What is low-intensity exercise?

Low-intensity exercise refers to physical activity performed at a steady heart rate. You might also have heard this type of exercise referred to as steady-state training or long, slow-distance training. The American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll be working in the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s called in sports medicine. 

Read more
The trap bar deadlift: The exercise for athletes, beginners, and functional fitness enthusiasts
Hold the weight at your sides and explore the benefits of using the trap bar
Man outside wearing blue sleeveless shirt doing trap bar deadlift in nature

Most people have heard of the deadlift, tried it before, or seen others deadlift in the gym. The traditional deadlift involves using the straight barbell, and barbell purists strongly believe this is the ultimate and original way to perform the deadlift.

That being said, the trap bar deadlift is a highly underrated version that provides plenty of benefits and might be a better choice for some people. The trap bar allows for more flexibility and can be a safer and easier option for many people to start with. Let’s look at the trap bar deadlift, the difference between the trap bar and the original, the benefits of this version, and more. 
What’s the difference between the deadlift and the trap bar deadlift?

Read more