Today, Walmart is offering the MaxKare Kettlebell Set for $46, which is $44 of its regular price of $90, and certainly a Black Friday-worthy deal! The set includes three kettlebells at 5, 10, and 15 pounds, complete with a storage rack.

If you’re building a home gym or adding new equipment, it’s best to do it all in spurts instead of buying everything all at once. That’s because throughout the year deals are consistently dropping, so you can save a lot by buying everything piecemeal when it’s available. You can grab them one at a time, in different weights, as your budget allows. Some of the best kettlebells are sold separately, but sometimes you come across a really good deal on a full set — like the one Walmart is offering right now.

This three-piece MaxKare kettlebell set is built to last and offers some pretty convenient features. The wide and smooth handles on the weights make them more comfortable to hold during exercises, and the textured finish improves grip so they won’t go flying. They’re storage-friendly too, with flat bottoms so they’ll sit flush on the ground when you’re not using them. Even better, it comes with a base rack that you can use to organize and store the weights in your home gym.

They’re durable, rust-resistant, and filled with high-quality cement. The exterior is a tough vinyl, and all three weights are color-coded to make them easier to pick out during sets. In fact, the yellow, red, and green designs on the outside of the weights are quite appealing.

Normally $90 for the full set, Walmart is offering them for $46 with free shipping, right now. That’s good for $44 off, almost half off the list price. If you’re interested, we recommend acting now for a couple of reasons. First, we’re not sure when this deal is going to end, or when the weights will go out of stock. And second, we’re also not sure what kind of shipping delays we’re going to see as we inch closer to the end of the year. If you want your weights now to bulk up or lose some weight, order soon!

Editors' Recommendations