 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

4 delicious crock pot recipes: These low-carb, keto-friendly soups are perfect for winter

Warm up with these incredible keto recipes

Emily Caldwell
By
Carrot soup
blandinejoannic / Pixabay

As we dive into the holiday season, carb-heavy foods seem to be everywhere we go. Foods high in carbs and sugars are certainly delicious, but they can leave us feeling sluggish. During the busy holiday season, the last thing we need to feel is slowed down — we have shopping and gift wrapping to do! That’s why swapping heavy-carb meals with simple, low-carb foods is a great idea to keep you energetic this winter. Even better, cooking low-carb recipes in a slow cooker can help save you time so you can focus on spending time on the holiday activities you love most.

Craving a delicious winter soup? These four crock pot recipes are perfect for your low-carb diet and are sure to hit the spot in the cool weather. The low-carb meals are also keto recipes, making them an excellent choice for anyone — including those on a low-carb, ketogenic, or diabetic diet. Warm and delicious, you’re bound to add these favorites to your go-to list after a few tries.

Slow cooker
Vladyslav Bahara / Unsplash

1. Bacon cheeseburger soup

With limited ingredients required, this delicious recipe for low-carb bacon cheeseburger soup from Plain Chicken is perfect for those busy days. This recipe is as simple as throwing all the ingredients into the crock pot and cooking on low for six to eight hours. Not only is this a perfect weeknight dinner, but it’s also one that the whole family can enjoy. The high-protein content and low carbs of this soup make it hearty, without leaving you with that after-dinner food coma feeling.

Recommended Videos

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 pound bacon
  • 1 8-ounce package cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons ranch dressing mix
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons hamburger seasoning
  • 2 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes and green chilies
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • 1 8-ounce package shredded cheddar cheese

Method

  1. In a skillet, cook the ground beef until it’s no longer pink. Drain fat.
  2. In the same skillet, cook bacon. Chop the cooked bacon into bite-sized pieces.
  3. Place all ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.

If you’re looking for a leaner option, you can also make this hearty cheeseburger soup with ground turkey instead of ground beef.

Related

Note: You can cut this recipe in half if you’re making dinner for only one to two people.

Beef soup in ramekin
David Thielen / Unsplash

2. Beef vegetable soup

If you’re searching for low-carb recipes that aren’t heavy on dairy, this beef vegetable soup is for you. Different from the bacon cheeseburger soup, this soup has a thinner, opaque type of broth. What’s great about this recipe is that it can be modified with different vegetables, based on your taste and dietary preferences.

Though this slow cooker recipe does require a bit of prep time, it’s well worth it. This soup is the perfect blend of low-carb vegetables, meat, and a flavorful broth. One serving of this beef vegetable soup is only about 6 carbs!

Ingredients

  • 4  1/2-inch bacon pieces
  • 2 pounds stew meat cut into 1-inch cubes, patted dry
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 32 ounces low-sodium beef broth
  • 1 medium yellow onion chopped
  • 1/4 cup green beans cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup carrots diced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes
  • 2 cloves garlic crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper freshly ground
  • teaspoon sea salt

Method

  1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon. Cook bacon, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Remove bacon, using a slotted spoon, to a paper-towel-lined plate. Cover bacon and refrigerate for later.
  2. Discard all but about 1 tablespoon of the bacon grease. Return pan to burner over medium-high heat. Add beef cubes in batches, making sure they do not touch. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Brown each side of the beef cubes. Don’t cook the meat throughout. When the outside is brown, transfer the beef to the slow cooker using a slotted spoon. Repeat for the rest of the meat.
  3. Once all the beef has been browned and is in the slow cooker, turn the skillet heat to medium-low. Add vinegar to the skillet. Stir, scraping up brown bits, until the vinegar has thickened. Pour in about 1/4 cup of the broth and continue to scrape up any browned bits. Transfer the liquid to the slow cooker.
  4. Add the remaining broth, onion, green beans, celeriac, carrots, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, garlic rosemary, thyme, salt (only if using low-salt broth), and pepper to the slow cooker. Stir gently.
  5. Cover the slow cooker and cook on the low setting for 6 to 8 hours. Taste and adjust the seasoning before serving. Garnish with reserved bacon bits before serving.

Pro tip: Are you looking to save money on the produce needed for this soup recipe? These grocery shopping hacks can make it easier for your dollars to go further and save money on the ingredients you need.

Bowl of creamy soup
Ella Olsson / Unsplash

3. Mexican chicken soup

Who says you need to be sick to have chicken soup? Try a creamy Mexican chicken soup variation that is easy to make in your slow cooker. It’s rich and creamy, thanks to the star ingredients: half-and-half and cream cheese. You can adjust this soup to your personal spice preference, but it’s one that can be enjoyed by all. And the most important part is that it’s fairly low in carbohydrates and will keep you full (only about 11 grams of carbs per serving).

Like many soup recipes, this one can also be made in the Instant Pot, if preferred.

Ingredients

  • About 1 pound, boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 1 14-ounce can fire-roasted plum tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons roasted cumin powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 1/2 cup cream cheese (room temperature)
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese (or Mexican blend)
  • Salt to taste
  • Fresh cilantro leaves for garnishing

Method

  1. Add oil to a pan. Once hot, put in the minced garlic, followed by onion. Fry until the onion starts to soften a little bit and it’s aromatic.
  2. To a pre-heated slow cooker, add chicken breast, crushed tomatoes, cooked onion, and garlic mixture, all the spices, warm chicken stock, and salt. Cover and let it cook on high for 3 hours.
  3. To the crock pot, stir in chopped bell peppers, cream, cream cheese, and shredded cheese. Further cook on high for 20 to 30 minutes until all the cheese has melted. At the end of cooking using two forks shred the chicken breast.
  4. While serving, top it with fresh cilantro, sour cream, and avocados, if desired.
Person eating soup
Henrique Felix / Unsplash

4. Stuffed cabbage roll soup

Stuffed cabbage roll soup is the king of soup recipes for those who want a little something different. Packed with meat and vegetables, this recipe tops the chart for our favorite keto recipes. The ingredients for this soup are simple, many of which you might even already have on hand in your pantry, such as chili powder, oregano, tomato paste, or beef broth.

Forgot to start the crock pot in the morning? This recipe comes out just as delicious when cooked on high for three to four hours if you don’t have time to cook on high for seven to eight hours.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 3 cups cabbage, chopped into bite-size pieces
  • 1/2 cup green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 10-ounce can tomatoes with green chilies
  • 1 7-ounce can tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 32-ounce container of beef broth
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Brown the meat in a large skillet, then drain off any grease.
  2. Add the cooked meat to the bottom of the slow cooker, add the remaining ingredients, and stir well.
  3. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 7 to 8 hours.

Beyond its delicious taste, this recipe is also attractive due to its limited prep time required. Simply brown your meat on the stovetop and add all ingredients to your slow cooker. That’s all there is to it!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance lifestyle, food, fitness, and nutrition/health writer with a B.S. in Health & Human Services from…
10 most effective oblique exercises to build and tone your abs
Get better abs with these amazing exercises
Man doing ab exercise with kettlebell.

Nearly everyone wants a six-pack, and many people stick to only working the rectus abdominis — the abdominal muscle that runs up the center of your torso. While we want this muscle to be strong, all the core muscles as a group need attention, which means adding some of the best oblique exercises to your ab workout routine!
Having a functionally strong core that effectively provides your body with the support and balance you need to perform both athletic and daily life activities optimally requires all the muscles that comprise your core to be equally strong. Focusing solely on just one or two muscle groups will create imbalances that cannot only detract from your movement efficiency and power but also increase your risk of injury.
One of the unsung heroes but key players in the orchestra of ab muscles are the obliques. The obliques are the muscles on the sides of your torso that enable side-to-side bending, torso rotation, and spinal flexion. There are actually two layers (the internal and external obliques), and both layers also play a pivotal role in stabilizing and protecting your spine by resisting excessive rotation of the spine.
Since these are clearly all important functions for everyday life and athletic performance, incorporating exercises that target your obliques into your workouts is critical. Moreover, because the obliques participate in several distinct functions, an effective training program should take a well-rounded approach to strengthen them by including multiple exercises that hit all the different functions and demands of the obliques.
Ahead, we share our best oblique exercises to strengthen and tone your "side abs." Try incorporating a handful of the moves into your workouts each week, switching up the ones you perform each workout.

How often should you train your obliques?
Some people say they like to work their abdominals every day, while others haven't done a single crunch in years. While it is true that consistent full-body strength training takes care of keeping your core strong, implementing the most effective oblique exercises every week will help you experience even more strength in your abdomen, in addition to better posture, increased stability, and more definition.

Read more
Can apple cider vinegar help with weight loss?
Read this first, if you're thinking about using ACV in your weight loss plan
Pouring apple cider vinegar on a spoon

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is an acidic liquid made from crushed apples that are combined with yeast. Over a two-step fermentation process, the yeast converts the sugar in the apples to alcohol. From there, safe bacteria is added, which converts the alcohol into acetic acid. The resulting apple cider vinegar liquid contains about 5% acetic acid, which is used for a variety of purposes -- from salad dressings to apple cider vinegar drinks for weight loss.

Many health enthusiasts boast about the amazing weight loss benefits consuming ACV can provide -- but are these health claims true? Here, we'll dive into the research to determine if apple cider vinegar is good for you and if you should include it in your weight loss plan.

Read more
8 at-home cardio workouts for when it’s just too cold to go to the gym
Too cold to go out? Roads covered in snow? Get moving indoors instead with these equipment-free cardio exercises
Fitness at home burpee

When the winter weather sets in, not only can it be extremely unpleasant to go for a run or bike ride outside, but it can also be unsafe. Between the darkness in the morning and night and the slippery roads peppered with patches of black ice or snow, exercising outside in the winter can sometimes be a dangerous minefield to navigate. However, as much as we may want to, we shouldn’t use the frigid temperatures, slippery footing, and lack of safe lighting to serve as excuses to get out of our fitness routines; rather, there are ways that you can modify your workouts on days when the weather is particularly sour or your gym is closed due to a winter holiday. The best one? Try an at-home cardio workout.
Cardio workouts at home won’t necessarily provide you with all of the potential training benefits of going for a 5- or 6-mile run or doing a vigorous HIIT workout on the elliptical at the gym, but some exercise is almost always better than none. Even better, there are many at-home cardio workouts you can do with little to no exercise equipment. If you don’t have a treadmill or indoor cycle at home to use when the temperatures plummet but you still want to move your body and work up a good sweat, keep reading for the best at-home bodyweight cardio workouts.

What is an at-home cardio workout?
A cardio workout, also referred to as aerobic exercise, is any type of physical activity that increases your heart rate and strengthens your cardiovascular system. What exactly qualifies as “cardio exercise“ though? According to the CDC), moderate-intensity cardio exercise elevates your heart rate to 50%-70% of your maximum heart rate while vigorous-intensity exercise elevates your rate to 70%-85% of your maximum heart rate.
These "moderate-intensity" and "vigorous-intensity" aerobic exercise designations are important because there are different guidelines as to how much of each intensity of exercise you need to reduce your risk of lifestyle diseases. The CDC advises that adults get either 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity cardio exercise per week.
For an at-home cardio workout to be effective, you need to increase your heart rate to at least 50% of your maximum heart rate throughout the workout. Wearing a heart rate monitor or fitness watch that uses wrist-based heart rate monitoring can be a useful way to ensure that you're pushing your body hard enough.
Usually, it's best to aim for 20 to 45 minutes per at-home cardio workout, depending on the intensity of the workout and your fitness goals. The higher the intensity, the more efficient the workout will be. For example, studies suggest that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts can provide the same cardiovascular and metabolic benefits of moderate-intensity, steady-state aerobic exercise in 40% less time. So if you're short on time and just want to squeeze in a quick workout, dial up the intensity and take on a Tabata or HIIT workout.

Read more