Warm up with these incredible keto recipes

As we dive into the holiday season, carb-heavy foods seem to be everywhere we go. Foods high in carbs and sugars are certainly delicious, but they can leave us feeling sluggish. During the busy holiday season, the last thing we need to feel is slowed down — we have shopping and gift wrapping to do! That’s why swapping heavy-carb meals with simple, low-carb foods is a great idea to keep you energetic this winter. Even better, cooking low-carb recipes in a slow cooker can help save you time so you can focus on spending time on the holiday activities you love most.

Craving a delicious winter soup? These four crock pot recipes are perfect for your low-carb diet and are sure to hit the spot in the cool weather. The low-carb meals are also keto recipes, making them an excellent choice for anyone — including those on a low-carb, ketogenic, or diabetic diet. Warm and delicious, you’re bound to add these favorites to your go-to list after a few tries.

1. Bacon cheeseburger soup

With limited ingredients required, this delicious recipe for low-carb bacon cheeseburger soup from Plain Chicken is perfect for those busy days. This recipe is as simple as throwing all the ingredients into the crock pot and cooking on low for six to eight hours. Not only is this a perfect weeknight dinner, but it’s also one that the whole family can enjoy. The high-protein content and low carbs of this soup make it hearty, without leaving you with that after-dinner food coma feeling.

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef

pounds 1 pound bacon

pound 1 8-ounce package cream cheese

2 tablespoons ranch dressing mix

1 1/2 tablespoons h amburger seasoning

tablespoons h 2 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes and green chilies

4 cups beef broth

1 8-ounce package shredded cheddar cheese

Method

In a skillet, cook the ground beef until it’s no longer pink. Drain fat. In the same skillet, cook bacon. Chop the cooked bacon into bite-sized pieces. Place all ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.

If you’re looking for a leaner option, you can also make this hearty cheeseburger soup with ground turkey instead of ground beef.

Note: You can cut this recipe in half if you’re making dinner for only one to two people.

2. Beef vegetable soup

If you’re searching for low-carb recipes that aren’t heavy on dairy, this beef vegetable soup is for you. Different from the bacon cheeseburger soup, this soup has a thinner, opaque type of broth. What’s great about this recipe is that it can be modified with different vegetables, based on your taste and dietary preferences.

Though this slow cooker recipe does require a bit of prep time, it’s well worth it. This soup is the perfect blend of low-carb vegetables, meat, and a flavorful broth. One serving of this beef vegetable soup is only about 6 carbs!

Ingredients

4 1/2-inch bacon pieces

2 pounds stew meat cut into 1-inch cubes, patted dry

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

32 ounces low-sodium beef broth

1 medium yellow onion chopped

1/4 cup green beans cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup carrots diced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes

2 cloves garlic crushed

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon black pepper freshly ground

1 teaspoon sea salt

Method

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon. Cook bacon, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Remove bacon, using a slotted spoon, to a paper-towel-lined plate. Cover bacon and refrigerate for later. Discard all but about 1 tablespoon of the bacon grease. Return pan to burner over medium-high heat. Add beef cubes in batches, making sure they do not touch. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Brown each side of the beef cubes. Don’t cook the meat throughout. When the outside is brown, transfer the beef to the slow cooker using a slotted spoon. Repeat for the rest of the meat. Once all the beef has been browned and is in the slow cooker, turn the skillet heat to medium-low. Add vinegar to the skillet. Stir, scraping up brown bits, until the vinegar has thickened. Pour in about 1/4 cup of the broth and continue to scrape up any browned bits. Transfer the liquid to the slow cooker. Add the remaining broth, onion, green beans, celeriac, carrots, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, garlic rosemary, thyme, salt (only if using low-salt broth), and pepper to the slow cooker. Stir gently. Cover the slow cooker and cook on the low setting for 6 to 8 hours. Taste and adjust the seasoning before serving. Garnish with reserved bacon bits before serving.

Pro tip: Are you looking to save money on the produce needed for this soup recipe? These grocery shopping hacks can make it easier for your dollars to go further and save money on the ingredients you need.

3. Mexican chicken soup

Who says you need to be sick to have chicken soup? Try a creamy Mexican chicken soup variation that is easy to make in your slow cooker. It’s rich and creamy, thanks to the star ingredients: half-and-half and cream cheese. You can adjust this soup to your personal spice preference, but it’s one that can be enjoyed by all. And the most important part is that it’s fairly low in carbohydrates and will keep you full (only about 11 grams of carbs per serving).

Like many soup recipes, this one can also be made in the Instant Pot, if preferred.

Ingredients

About 1 pound, boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 14-ounce can f ire-roasted plum tomatoes

f 2 tablespoons oil

1 medium onion, f inely chopped

1 tablespoon m inced garlic

m 1 red bell pepper, c hopped

c 1 1/2 teaspoons r oasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon d ried oregano

d 1 1/2 teaspoons c hipotle chili powder

c 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

1 cup half-and-half

1/2 c up c ream cheese (room temperature)

c c 1 cup cheddar cheese (or Mexican blend)

Salt to taste

Fresh cilantro leaves for garnishing

Method

Add oil to a pan. Once hot, put in the minced garlic, followed by onion. Fry until the onion starts to soften a little bit and it’s aromatic. To a pre-heated slow cooker, add chicken breast, crushed tomatoes, cooked onion, and garlic mixture, all the spices, warm chicken stock, and salt. Cover and let it cook on high for 3 hours. To the crock pot, stir in chopped bell peppers, cream, cream cheese, and shredded cheese. Further cook on high for 20 to 30 minutes until all the cheese has melted. At the end of cooking using two forks shred the chicken breast. While serving, top it with fresh cilantro, sour cream, and avocados, if desired.

4. Stuffed cabbage roll soup

Stuffed cabbage roll soup is the king of soup recipes for those who want a little something different. Packed with meat and vegetables, this recipe tops the chart for our favorite keto recipes. The ingredients for this soup are simple, many of which you might even already have on hand in your pantry, such as chili powder, oregano, tomato paste, or beef broth.

Forgot to start the crock pot in the morning? This recipe comes out just as delicious when cooked on high for three to four hours if you don’t have time to cook on high for seven to eight hours.

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

3 cups cabbage, chopped into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 10-ounce can tomatoes with green chilies

1 7-ounce can tomato paste

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 32-ounce container of beef broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Brown the meat in a large skillet, then drain off any grease. Add the cooked meat to the bottom of the slow cooker, add the remaining ingredients, and stir well. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 7 to 8 hours.

Beyond its delicious taste, this recipe is also attractive due to its limited prep time required. Simply brown your meat on the stovetop and add all ingredients to your slow cooker. That’s all there is to it!

