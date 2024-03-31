 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Chicken pizza crust sounds gross but it’s actually delicious (and keto friendly)

Check out keto-friendly chicken pizza crust

Emily Caldwell
By
Eneida Nieves / Pexels

Most of us are well-acquainted with pizza as a delicious comfort food. While there’s no question pizza is amazing, it’s easy to overeat and quite high in carbohydrates. For those on a low-carb, high-protein, keto, or gluten-free diet, pizza might also not fit into your macro goals. But that doesn’t mean you have to rush to ditch pizza just yet. Food scientists and avid low-carb dieters have gotten crafty, finding a way to make pizza a safe food again by using chicken as a crust. Upon first glance, we know chicken pizza crust sounds gross. But when made properly, chicken pizza crust is delicious and doesn’t taste like chicken at all.

What is chicken pizza crust?

The idea for chicken pizza crust first started when Real Good Foods created a frozen pizza product that used ground chicken as a base for a pizza crust. From here, this inspired many other chefs to try their versions of chicken pizza crust at home. Since ground chicken is low in calories and high in protein, it serves as a great base to create a pizza crust. Recipes vary quite a bit — so you’ll want to experiment to find a chicken crust pizza recipe you enjoy. By combining other ingredients, such as cheese, eggs, and seasonings, the chicken taste is masked. In addition, there’s lots of flexibility in the toppings and sauces that can be used atop a chicken pizza crust.

Recommended Videos

What type of chicken do I use for chicken pizza crust?

Thinly sliced chicken breasts
Alesia Berlezova / Adobe Stock

One of the biggest variations between chicken pizza crust recipes is the type of chicken used. Some recipes call for canned chicken breast, which helps save time. Canned chicken breast needs to be dried out before it can be used in a pizza crust, as it has a high moisture content. While this method is easy and cost-effective, it may not be the best in terms of quality.

Related

Other recipes may use cooked, shredded chicken, or rotisserie chicken for the pizza crust. This allows you to opt for organic chicken if preferred. However, you’ll need to factor in the time to cook, shred, and dry out the chicken before you can dive into the pizza recipe. The last option to make a chicken pizza crust is raw ground chicken. Many people say that the texture of ground chicken works best to help mask the chicken taste in the final pizza product.

Easiest DIY chicken pizza crust

pizza crust
Ivan Torres

If you want to give chicken pizza crust a go — this top-rated variation uses only a few simple ingredients and is super easy to whip up in just three steps.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Ground Chicken
  • ½ Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • Your favorite pizza toppings

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 400F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. You can also use a pizza pan.
  2. Add the ground chicken, cheese, Italian seasoning, and salt to a bowl.  Mix thoroughly with your hands.
  3. Dump the mixture on the prepared pan and spread into a pizza shape about ¼ inch thick. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. If any liquid bakes out of the crust, you can carefully absorb it with paper towels.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a full time freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She…
4 delicious crock pot recipes: These low-carb, keto-friendly soups are perfect for winter
Warm up with these incredible keto recipes
Carrot soup

As we dive into the holiday season, carb-heavy foods seem to be everywhere we go. Foods high in carbs and sugars are certainly delicious, but they can leave us feeling sluggish. During the busy holiday season, the last thing we need to feel is slowed down -- we have shopping and gift wrapping to do! That's why swapping heavy-carb meals with simple, low-carb foods is a great idea to keep you energetic this winter. Even better, cooking low-carb recipes in a slow cooker can help save you time so you can focus on spending time on the holiday activities you love most.

Craving a delicious winter soup? These four crock pot recipes are perfect for your low-carb diet and are sure to hit the spot in the cool weather. The low-carb meals are also keto recipes, making them an excellent choice for anyone -- including those on a low-carb, ketogenic, or diabetic diet. Warm and delicious, you're bound to add these favorites to your go-to list after a few tries.

Read more
Keto diet breakfasts on the go: How to order at Mcdonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A
Keto diet breakfast ordering guide for fast-food restaurants
Sankt-Petersburg/Russia - July 21 2019: McDonald’s worker holding bag of fast food. Hand with a paper bag through the window of mcdonalds car drive thru service.

 

Adhering to your keto diet is super simple while at home when you can control your meals, choosing low-carb breakfasts that can jumpstart your day. But when you're on the go, sticking to your keto diet might not come as naturally.

Read more
Instagram’s hottest new cereal is actually packed with protein
You'll love this low-carb, high-protein food
magic spoon cereal on a blue background

When you think of cereal, what comes to mind? Lazy Sunday mornings watching cartoons in your pajamas? Or maybe the sweet, sweet taste of Froot Loops or Lucky Charms? Either way (regardless of your favorite brand), cereal evokes childhood images for many of us.

Now, there's Magic Spoon, a cereal that brings all the nostalgia (without the sugar) into a protein-packed cereal for adults. You've probably seen it on your Instagram feed, with its bright and colorful packaging, familiar flavors, and a promise of deliciousness that won't derail your diet or fitness goals.

Read more