Get an Adjustable Kettlebell for $80 off With This Amazon Deal

A person using a Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell in a living room environment.Normally priced at $200, you can snap up a fantastic Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell for just $119 at Amazon right now. A huge saving of $80, the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is an ideal piece of exercise equipment for those with limited space at home or who simply want a great all-in-one solution. With a massive 40% off, we can’t see stock lasting forever so you may want to hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out.

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is incredibly simple to use, proving its worth as one of the best kettlebells available right now. Simply turn the dial and you can automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds. That makes it easy to switch from 1 exercise to the next as you work your way through the best kettlebell workouts.

It’s possible to adjust in small increments thanks to the weight selection dial so you can build up your strength as and when needed. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 pounds so there are a lot of options here that will encompass all your kettlebell needs. It’s all packed into a space-efficient design that replaces up to 6 kettlebells, saving you the need to store so much equipment at home. An ergonomic handle and durable molding means it feels super sturdy at all times, giving you the best experience possible. It’s easy to store away when you’re not using it, and it looks surprisingly stylish for a kettlebell.

Normally priced at $200, the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is now just $119 for a limited time only at Amazon. Saving you 40% off the usual price, this is the ideal time to snap one up so that you can easily fit some great kettlebell workouts into your daily routine. You’re sure to see big improvements in no time at all with this high-quality kettlebell.

Mural Wall Art Kettlebell | 5-12 Pounds Weight Set

$40 $50
This kettlebell boasts adjustable weight settings so it can adapt to however you need it depending on your workout. The handle is not only ergonomic but also wide enough to be used with two hands.
Buy at Amazon

Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell

$66 $90
If you're just starting and looking for the lightest kettlebell, opt for this 5-pound one. It's made from solid cast iron, so you know that it's long-lasting. Just be careful when slamming it!
Buy at Amazon

JustForU Kettlebell Grip for Dumbbells

$27 $35
Turn your dumbbells into kettlebells with these nifty detachable, rubber-coated, easy-to-carry grips.
Buy at Amazon

ELZXUN Kettlebell Set

$46 $56
Whether you're doing daily squats or HIIT, this 10-pound kettlebell is a reliable product. Comes with an ergonomic handle, you can lift and swing it with no problem.
Buy at Amazon

WF Athletic Supply Hammerstone Cast Iron Kettlebell

$139 $150
A solid cast iron construction makes this kettlebell tough enough to survive daily use. Its handle is easy and comfortable to hold.
Buy at Amazon

TECHMOO Water Filled Kettlebells

$41 $46
TECHMOO's water-filled adjustable kettlebells are designed for muscle and balance exercise by using water for different levels of training intensity.
Buy at Sears

