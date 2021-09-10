Get an Adjustable Kettlebell for $80 off With This Amazon Deal

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Normally priced at $200, you can snap up a fantastic Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell for just $119 at Amazon right now. A huge saving of $80, the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is an ideal piece of exercise equipment for those with limited space at home or who simply want a great all-in-one solution. With a massive 40% off, we can’t see stock lasting forever so you may want to hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out.

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is incredibly simple to use, proving its worth as one of the best kettlebells available right now. Simply turn the dial and you can automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds. That makes it easy to switch from 1 exercise to the next as you work your way through the best kettlebell workouts.

It’s possible to adjust in small increments thanks to the weight selection dial so you can build up your strength as and when needed. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 pounds so there are a lot of options here that will encompass all your kettlebell needs. It’s all packed into a space-efficient design that replaces up to 6 kettlebells, saving you the need to store so much equipment at home. An ergonomic handle and durable molding means it feels super sturdy at all times, giving you the best experience possible. It’s easy to store away when you’re not using it, and it looks surprisingly stylish for a kettlebell.

Normally priced at $200, the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell is now just $119 for a limited time only at Amazon. Saving you 40% off the usual price, this is the ideal time to snap one up so that you can easily fit some great kettlebell workouts into your daily routine. You’re sure to see big improvements in no time at all with this high-quality kettlebell.

