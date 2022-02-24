  1. Fitness
This Full Bowflex Gym is $200 Off Right Now

A woman working out using the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym.

Whether you’re just starting out in your fitness journey or you’re in the process of upgrading your home gym, it won’t be hard to find dumbbell deals, exercise bike deals, treadmill deals, and the like across the various retailers. If you want a combination of quality and affordability, you should check out Bowflex deals, which currently include a $200 discount from Amazon for the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym that brings its price down to $600 from its original price of $800.

There are lots of options for the best at-home workout equipment, but if you want to be able to do the best full-body workouts with just one purchase, then what you need is the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym. With it, you can do more than 25 exercises that are focused on different parts of your body, for a comprehensive workout every time. The Power Rod offers resistance of over 200 pounds, and there are multiple cable pulley positions to change the angle of resistance and increase the effectiveness of various exercises.

The Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym’s bench converts to a rolling seat if you want to try aerobic rowing exercises, and it folds vertically to free up space once you’re done for the day. The machine is also equipped with a built-in media rack, where you can place your smartphone or other electronic devices if you want to follow workout videos.

If you want a versatile exercise machine that will enable a wide range of workouts by itself, you can’t go wrong with the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym, especially since its price was slashed by $200 on Amazon. The retailer is selling it for just $600, compared to its original price of $800. The discount may end at any moment though, so if you want to purchase the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for this special price, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

