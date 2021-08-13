  1. Fitness
Bowflex Adjustable Weights Are Unbelievably Cheap at Amazon Today

When checking out the best dumbbells, you’ll notice Bowflex is often mentioned. Right now, you can buy a selection of Bowflex adjustable weights at a heavily discounted price courtesy of Amazon. The offers are for a limited time only so if you’re keen to upgrade your home gym setup for less, this is the time to embrace the deals. Alternatively, if something else is appealing to you right now, check out our Bowflex deals https://www.themanual.com/fitness/best-cheap-bowflex-deals/ and dumbbell deals https://www.themanual.com/culture/best-dumbbell-deals/ for all the other great offers that cater to a wide variety of different budgets and needs.

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells — $316-399, were $350-$550

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells on a white background.

With massive discounts going on right now, these Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells are super appealing. Whether you go with the single dumbbell or pair set, you can adjust each dumbbell from 2 to 24kg, ensuring a varied workout no matter what your routine is. It’s easy to rapidly switch from one exercise to the next, combining 15 weights into one single dumbbell thanks to an easy-to-use dial system. That means you get to save space because you won’t need multiple dumbbells, plus it’s far more convenient than having a room full of weights for very specific scenarios. Whether you’re working on dumbbell exercises for beginners or performing the best dumbbell workout possible, if you’re serious about your home gym setup or just starting out, this is a great way of giving you maximum flexibility at a great price.


Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) and Stand Bundle — $559, was $778

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells pair and stand bundle on a white background.

If you can stretch a little further with your budget, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) and Stand Bundle offers even better value. As the name suggests, you get a stand that features a large media rack with Teflon grip material to ensure you can place your tablet or smartphone where you can check whatever you need to check or watch streaming content during your workout. Alongside that, each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds, adjusting in 2.5 pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. That’s a huge amount of flexibility for when you need to up your workout gradually. It’s a set that will grow with you for a while to come, all with the convenience of fitting into your living space in a simple manner.

