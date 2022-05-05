Why You Need to Buy the Bowflex Adjustable Kettlebell Today

If you’re on the lookout for Bowflex deals, Best Buy has an excellent Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell sale today. You can buy the Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell for $120, $30 off Best Buy’s regular $150 price. Shipping is free, always a bonus when you buy weights, and this Bowflex adjustable kettlebell comes with a free 1-year membership to JRNY’s streaming live and on-demand workouts and classes worth $149.

Buy Now

We selected the Bowflex adjustable kettlebell as one of the best kettlebells you can buy in our latest roundup. Just as when you shop for dumbbell deals, adjustable kettlebells save space and money compared to buying a set of separate kettlebells. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell replaces six single-weight kettlebells. All you have to do is turn a dial on the kettlebell to select 8,12, 20, 25, 35, or 40 pounds. With any selection below 40 pounds, the remaining weight stays on the floor when you lift the kettlebell. When you’re done with that set of reps, simply place the Bowflex back on the floor over the extra weights and reset the weight selection dial. The kettlebell has a comfortable ergonomically designed handle, and a durable housing covers the weight plates. Because it’s so fast and easy, you won’t spend any more time changing weights between sets than if you were to move around to pick up separately weighted kettlebells.

The included free 1-year membership to JRNY makes this deal a huge win. You and your family members can create unique workout profiles and then stream live classes and on-demand workouts. There are 24 trainer-led video classes that show you specific kettlebell exercises for full-body strength, cardio, and conditioning workouts. The Bowflex adjustable kettlebell is perfect for strengthening your arms, shoulders, abs, chest, back, and legs.

Whether you’re just starting to build a home gym or adding to your existing selection of exercise equipment, the Bowflex adjustable kettlebell is a smart choice. It works with a variety of fitness and health goals plus it saves money and doesn’t take up a lot of space in your workout area. Buy the Bowflex adjustable kettlebell today to save $30. Instead of the regular $150, Best Buy is selling the Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell for $120. You can’t lose with this deal because shipping is free and if you decide you don’t want to keep the adjustable kettlebell, you can send it back within 15 days with free return shipping. We predict you won’t return this high-quality, convenient, space-saving weight set. But act today so you don’t miss out on this compelling deal.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations