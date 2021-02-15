Best Presidents Day Fitness Sales and Deals for 2021

Have you waited for Presidents Day fitness sales to find a great deal on new exercise equipment? Presidents Day sales started early this year, but now that the day is here the best Presidents Day fitness deals are all online. Whether you are just beginning to set up a space for an exercise machine or you’re ready to shop the best Presidents Day fitness sales to upgrade an existing home gym with the best at-home workout equipment, now’s the time to get the best deals. We scoured retailer and exercise equipment websites to find the greatest Presidents Day deals to make it easier for you to line up your choices.
Best Presidents Day Fitness Sales 2021
Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"
$1,699 with Free Mat + Free Shipping!
Sole F63 Treadmill$1,000
BCAN 3.33-Ft. Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handrail$126
Bowflex EZ Pro Heart Rate Monitor Watch in Red$82
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell$179
Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike$900
NordicTrack RW200 Rower$599
Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill$800
ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Bike$317
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch$280
NordicTrack Spacesaver SE7i Elliptical$1,569
Bowflex Boost Activity Tracker Wireless Wristband$20
Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun$114
TR6.6 Treadmill$1,200
Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill$400
Jfit Under-Desk Elliptical$140
Connect EX-1 LE$1,040
Stamina 3-Ft. Mini Trampoline$48
FLEX BIKE ULTRA$220
Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill$700
Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter$20
7.8 AT TREADMILL$1,999
Theragun Sale
Up to $150 Off
Sunny Health & Fitness Air Walk Trainer Elliptical$99
Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System$550
Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym$936
Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership$497
MaxKare Folding Treadmill$350
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill$430
Bowflex C6 Bike
$999
Should You Buy Fitness Equipment on Presidents Day?
Yes indeed, if you are shopping for fitness equipment to start or upgrade a home gym or even a corner of one room, it makes a lot of sense to take advantage of the Presidents Day fitness deals. There are several reasons Presidents Day fitness sales are a good idea, ranging from retailer and manufacturer inventories and competition to pandemic-related changes in how we live and exercise.
Presidents Day sales are the first major sales event each year and the event is traditionally heavy on its focus for bettering for the home. Each year you’ll see excellent deals on mattresses, large and small home appliances, and all types of home goods. During 2020 and continuing into this year, there was a massive increase in interest in working out at home rather than at gyms, even when the gyms began to re-open in some areas.
For several months in the first half of 2020, it was almost impossible to find reasonably priced treadmills, ellipticals, and other exercise machines plus all types of fitness equipment. The supply from manufacturers began to catch up in the fall and then the big sales happened, including Prime Day showing up in October rather than its usual July dates.
But now the holiday sales madness is over and the annual New Years Resolution buying is over so serious fitness fans will have a better chance of finding the machines and equipment they seek and not just at list prices.
Presidents Day fitness sales in effect already show that inventories are up and still rising and prices no longer stay at full list. We’ve been seeing more and more discounts on exercise equipment. So, overall, this is absolutely a good time to shop so you can take advantage of the Presidents Day fitness deals
