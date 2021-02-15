  1. Fitness

Best Presidents Day Fitness Sales and Deals for 2021

By

Have you waited for Presidents Day fitness sales to find a great deal on new exercise equipment? Presidents Day sales started early this year, but now that the day is here the best Presidents Day fitness deals are all online. Whether you are just beginning to set up a space for an exercise machine or you’re ready to shop the best Presidents Day fitness sales to upgrade an existing home gym with the best at-home workout equipment, now’s the time to get the best deals. We scoured retailer and exercise equipment websites to find the greatest Presidents Day deals to make it easier for you to line up your choices.

Best Presidents Day Fitness Sales 2021

Use code FIT2020
Expires soon

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,699 with Free Mat + Free Shipping!
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Bowflex
Expires soon

Sole F63 Treadmill

$1,000 $1,800
The Sole F63 treadmill packs an immense number of intelligent features that are sure to make your workouts as robust as possible, with a silent motor, 10 exercise modes, and even its own music player.
Buy Now
Extra 10% off with on-page coupon
Expires soon

BCAN 3.33-Ft. Foldable Mini Trampoline with Adjustable Handrail

$126 $199
If you want a robust mini trampoline that both you and your kids can use to maximize your workouts, the BCAN 40-inch trampoline is the perfect workout companion, holding up to 330 pounds with ease.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bowflex EZ Pro Heart Rate Monitor Watch in Red

$82 $92
Monitor your heart rate with this Bowflex Heart Rate Monitor Watch. It features a fast and accurate ECG heart rate and a large LCD for easy viewing.
Buy at Sears
Expires soon

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

$179 $400
Combining 6 weights in one, this Bowflex kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 to 40lbs using a handy weight selection dial. It comes with an ergonomic handle to prevent strain while working out.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

$900 $1,000
The Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike is a first-rate exercise machine with both a media rack and dumbbell holders to satisfy anyone looking for a full-body, industrial-strength workout.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

NordicTrack RW200 Rower

$599 $799
Get a total body workout with the NordiTrack RW200 Rower. Pivoting pedals allow multiple muscle focus and you can watch multiple built-in wokouts on the backlight display.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$800 $2,400
High-powered folding treadmill with auto-levelling incline, built-in workout programs, and audio.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Bike

$317 $399
Proform CSX Recumbent bike with 18 workout apps, EKG pulse grip, and adjustable seat, and 275 pound weight capacity.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

$280 $330
If you've ever wanted a personal doctor, the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the next best thing, packed with a myriad of health monitoring features to keep the health-savvy at their best possible shape.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

NordicTrack Spacesaver SE7i Elliptical

$1,569 $1,999
NordicTrack spacesaver SE7i Elliptical folds for storage. Comes iFit ready with a 5-inch display and EKG grip pulse. 325-pound capacity, 22 resistance levels, and up to a 10-degree incline.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bowflex Boost Activity Tracker Wireless Wristband

$20 $25
Make tracking easier with this Bowflex Boost Activity Tracker. You can track all your activities including steps distance, calories, and sleep which you can post on your social media to show progress.
Buy at Sears
Extra 5% off with on-page coupon
Expires soon

Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun

$114 $120
Deep tissue percussion massage gun for relaxation, post-workout recovery, and pain relief. Battery operated, comes with a case, charger, and six attachment heads.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

TR6.6 Treadmill

$1,200 $2,000
For a well-rounded cardio workout that leaves out none of the essentials, the Xterra TR6.6 treadmill is a powerful treadmill with an intuitive display to make exercising a walk in the park.
Buy at Xterra
Expires soon

Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$400 $1,000
Easy-to-set-up treadmill has a 1.5 HP motor and can be set to run from 0 to 6.2 miles per hour. Heart rate pulse grips. Best for beginners or intermediate runners.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Jfit Under-Desk Elliptical

$140 $200
Put the work in your workouts with the Jfit under-desk mini elliptical, allowing you to work at a desk without losing steps on your fitness tracker, regardless of whether you're sitting or standing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Connect EX-1 LE

$1,040 $1,200
If you're in the market for a robust exercise bike that anyone can use with ease, the Echelon Connect EX-1 (LE) is a powerful machine that's great at giving you the gains without any of the pains.
Buy at Echelon Fitness
Expires soon

Stamina 3-Ft. Mini Trampoline

$48 $70
If you want a convenient folding trampoline that can handle heavy workouts and squeeze comfortably into your handbag, this Stamina trampoline is incredibly portable and can hold up to 250 pounds.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

FLEX BIKE ULTRA

$220 $300
For a full body workout without leaving the comfort of your seat, the Fitnation Flex Bike Ultra is a well-rounded and affordable bike with exercise bands to ensure you never skip leg (or arm) day.
Buy at Fitnation
Expires soon

Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill

$700 $899
To be slim, you need to work slim, and the Fitnation Slim Line treadmill is an excellent life (and space-)saver. Featuring a lightweight and foldable build, this bad boy can go just about anywhere.
Buy at Fitnation
Expires soon

Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

$20 $27
A great little helper for sports and health enthusiasts, this pulse oximeter ensures accurate and reliable readings of blood oxygen saturation levels.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

7.8 AT TREADMILL

$1,999 $2,699
Declared one of the best treadmills of 2019, the Horizon Fitness 7.8 treadmill is a state-of-the-art option with enough features to make even the most hardcore of fitness buffs break a sweat.
Buy at Horizon Fitness
Expires soon

Theragun Sale

Up to $150 Off
A percussive therapy device is a great way to reduce muscle pain, boost workouts, and more. Eyeing to get one? Check out Theragun's ongoing sale, reaching up to $150 off.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Sunny Health & Fitness Air Walk Trainer Elliptical

$99 $129
Tight on funds and space? The Sunny Health & Fitness Air Walk elliptical is a great budget-friendly choice, capable of folding when not in use and holding up to 220 pounds with a 30-inch stride.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$550 $2,000
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym

$936 $1,125
Designed to adapt to your workout routine, this Bowflex PR100 will give you over 25 strength exercises to choose from so you can get a full-body workout without leaving your home.
Buy at Sears
Expires soon

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$497 $599
This Echelon magnetic resistance exercise bike has a weight capacity of 300 pounds. Not only do you get a high-performing exercise bike, you can also unlock a $120-worth membership period for free.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

MaxKare Folding Treadmill

$350 $390
This MaxKare treadmill's 17-inch tread belt is made with anti-shock material, which helps make running more comfortable and protects your knees in the process.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

$430 $529
Combination 2-in-1 folding treadmill and under-desk treadmill with 2.25-hp motor, Bluetooth speaker, and remote control.
Buy at Amazon
Free Shipping!
Expires soon

Bowflex C6 Bike

$999
Whether you're in the mood for casual pedaling or intense workouts, the Bowflex C6 has you covered. It's more affordable than the Peloton, but it's still has multiple tech capabilities.
Buy at Bowflex

Should You Buy Fitness Equipment on Presidents Day?

Yes indeed, if you are shopping for fitness equipment to start or upgrade a home gym or even a corner of one room, it makes a lot of sense to take advantage of the Presidents Day fitness deals. There are several reasons Presidents Day fitness sales are a good idea, ranging from retailer and manufacturer inventories and competition to pandemic-related changes in how we live and exercise.

Presidents Day sales are the first major sales event each year and the event is traditionally heavy on its focus for bettering for the home. Each year you’ll see excellent deals on mattresses, large and small home appliances, and all types of home goods. During 2020 and continuing into this year, there was a massive increase in interest in working out at home rather than at gyms, even when the gyms began to re-open in some areas.

For several months in the first half of 2020, it was almost impossible to find reasonably priced treadmills, ellipticals, and other exercise machines plus all types of fitness equipment. The supply from manufacturers began to catch up in the fall and then the big sales happened, including Prime Day showing up in October rather than its usual July dates.

But now the holiday sales madness is over and the annual New Years Resolution buying is over so serious fitness fans will have a better chance of finding the machines and equipment they seek and not just at list prices.

Presidents Day fitness sales in effect already show that inventories are up and still rising and prices no longer stay at full list. We’ve been seeing more and more discounts on exercise equipment. So, overall,  this is absolutely a good time to shop so you can take advantage of the Presidents Day fitness deals

