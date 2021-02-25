Best Cheap NordicTrack Deals for February 2021

If you’re searching for the best deals in exercise machines for home workouts, this is a great time to find a cheap NordicTrack exercise machine. NordicTrack recently released its newest models, which is what you’ll see on the company website. At the same time, however, you can still find plenty of discounts on earlier model NordicTrack treadmills and other NordicTrack deals. We searched online merchants for the best cheap NordicTrack deals and will update this post frequently. We also list all the new NordicTrack exercise equipment below.

Today’s Best Cheap NordicTrack Deals

What Different NordicTrack Exercise Equipment Is There?

NordicTrack isn’t just the name for one piece of fitness equipment. Originally associated with the now-Classic Ski Machine, NordicTrack expanded its line to include five types of fitness and exercise equipment for both commercial and home use. All NordicTrack exercise machines include free one-year $468 value iFit Family membership, an interactive training service that users can access from a variety of major fitness machine brands.

Note that many NordicTrack machines use the word “commercial” in the model name, but that doesn’t mean they are restricted to use in clubs, it’s just part of the name.

Treadmills: NordicTrack has three lines of treadmills that include 10 models. The current incline treadmills include the Commercial X14i, Commercial X22i, and Commercial X32i. Additional Commercial Series treadmills include the Commercial 1750 (previous model), Commercial 1750 (new model), Commercial 250, and Commercial 2950 (new for 2021). NordicTrack’s T Series treadmills include the T 6.5 Si, EXp 7i, and the EXP 10i.

NordicTrack has three lines of treadmills that include 10 models. The current incline treadmills include the Commercial X14i, Commercial X22i, and Commercial X32i. Additional Commercial Series treadmills include the Commercial 1750 (previous model), Commercial 1750 (new model), Commercial 250, and Commercial 2950 (new for 2021). NordicTrack’s T Series treadmills include the T 6.5 Si, EXp 7i, and the EXP 10i. Bikes: NordicTrack has three lines of exercise bikes. The company currently offers three Commercial upright bikes models, the Commercial S15i Studio Cycle, and the Commercial S22i Studio Cycle (previous model) and the new for 2021 Commercial S22i Studio Cycle (new model). The recumbent bike models include the Commercial VR21, Commercial VR25, and Commercial R35 (new for 2021). In additional there are two interactive training upright exercise bikes for home use designed with minimal footprints, the Commercial VU 19 and Commercial VU 29 (new for 2021).

NordicTrack has three lines of exercise bikes. The company currently offers three Commercial upright bikes models, the Commercial S15i Studio Cycle, and the Commercial S22i Studio Cycle (previous model) and the new for 2021 Commercial S22i Studio Cycle (new model). The recumbent bike models include the Commercial VR21, Commercial VR25, and Commercial R35 (new for 2021). In additional there are two interactive training upright exercise bikes for home use designed with minimal footprints, the Commercial VU 19 and Commercial VU 29 (new for 2021). Elliptical Machines: NordicTrack has three series of elliptical machines with two models for each series: FreeStride, Front Drive, and Rear Drive series. The FreeStride Trainer Series Ellipticals include the FS10i and FW14i. Front Drive Series include the Commercial 9.9 and Commercial 14.9 (new for 2021). The Rear Drive series elliptical models include the SpaceSaver SE7i and SpaceSaver SE9i.

NordicTrack has three series of elliptical machines with two models for each series: FreeStride, Front Drive, and Rear Drive series. The FreeStride Trainer Series Ellipticals include the FS10i and FW14i. Front Drive Series include the Commercial 9.9 and Commercial 14.9 (new for 2021). The Rear Drive series elliptical models include the SpaceSaver SE7i and SpaceSaver SE9i. Strength Training: NordicTrack has two lines of interactive strength training machines, each with two models. The NordicTrack Vault, new for 2021, includes an interactive 32-inch reflective touchscreen and a storage closet. The Vault: Complete includes a full selection of top quality workout accessories. The Vault: Standalone has the same reflective display and storage area but does not include the premium workout accessories. NordicTrack’s Fusion CST Strength Training machines combine iFit training with strength options. The models include Fusion CST and Fusion CST Pro.

NordicTrack has two lines of interactive strength training machines, each with two models. The NordicTrack Vault, new for 2021, includes an interactive 32-inch reflective touchscreen and a storage closet. The Vault: Complete includes a full selection of top quality workout accessories. The Vault: Standalone has the same reflective display and storage area but does not include the premium workout accessories. NordicTrack’s Fusion CST Strength Training machines combine iFit training with strength options. The models include Fusion CST and Fusion CST Pro. Rowers: NordicTrack has three rowing machine models, two of which are new this year. The rowing machines include the RW600 (new for 2021), RW700 (new for 2021), and RW900.

NordicTrack has three rowing machine models, two of which are new this year. The rowing machines include the RW600 (new for 2021), RW700 (new for 2021), and RW900. iFit interactive Personal Training: NordicTrack’s iFit interactive personal trainer at home lets you choose from a wide range of personal trainers. When you sign on to iFit and choose a workout or exercise program, the trainer can automatically adjust the speed, incline, or resistance of your compatible equipment. You can start with a 30-day free trial membership and enjoy live workouts, cross-training, and personal engagement with trainers by text.

Editors' Recommendations