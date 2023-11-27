I’m jealous — My running shoes are $63 off for Cyber Monday

It’s a weird feeling, like seeing your housecat getting fed by a neighbor while you’re out on a walk. Sometimes we see our own things being sold for a better price than we paid for them due to a Cyber Monday deal. Such is the case with me and my Gel-Cumulus 24 running shoes. My running shoes are comfy, springy, a tad underused, on sale, and an additional 25% off after that due to Asic’s Cyber Monday sale. Originally $130, the Gel-Cumulus 24 are down to just $90 today. Then, when you apply the 25% off discount by using the code ‘CYBER’ at checkout, they drop down further to just $67. That’s a total savings of $63, and enough to make me jealous. Tap the button below to see them for yourself, or keep reading to see why I like them so much.

Why you should buy the Gel-Cumulus 24

My reasoning behind liking the Gel-Cumulus 24 comes down to a combination of function and style. The Gel-Cumulus 24 are lightweight, as the name suggests, yet have thicker padding (in select places) than any previous shoe I’ve ever had, especially on the rear of the shoe where your heel slides in. This results in a continuous comfort and solid construction that I have confidence will last. Finally, the Gel-Cumulus 24 have a springy bounce to them that, and it could be totally psychological, makes me want to keep putting one foot in front on the other.

I admit, I also like the Gel-Cumulus 24 for their style. Most men’s shoes are painfully boring looking. It seems that they come in pure black, pure white, or that you-got-an-F-on-this-paper red over 90% of the time. The Gel-Cumulus 24 have a combination of gray, silvery white, and blue to their top and an accent of bright orange along the bottom. In other words, they’re somewhat eye-catching compared to the average boring shoe you see in the store.

To get your own pair of Gel-Cumulus 24 for just $67, tap the button below. That’s $63 less than the standard $130 that I paid. All you need to do is add the code ‘CYBER’ to get the additional discount, which applies on top of already discounted items. But to get this deal, you’ll have to act soon. First, Cyber Monday ends soon. Secondly, there are only a select few sizes left, so make sure you get to the sale in time to get the right running shoe size.

