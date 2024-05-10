 Skip to main content
Graduation watch sale: Up to 45% off Omega, Cartier, Tudor, and more

A man wearing a Tudor Black Bay GMT watch.
It’s graduation time. You’ve put in the hard work for years, and you’re finally about to see your academic career come to fruition. You deserve to celebrate, and what better way than to treat yourself with a brand-new watch? Wristwatches tell time, but they’re also a traditional status symbol saying, “Hey, Mom, I made it!” Sure, today, there’s no functional need for a watch unless you’re an underwater diver. But that’s not why we wear them. We wear them because they look incredible and show off your style and individuality.

Just in time for your graduation, Jomashop is having a massive sale on watches from Omega, Breitling, Rolex, Tudor, Cartier, and many other notable brands. Typically, we wouldn’t bat an eyelash at something like this, but it’s your chance to save up to 45% off. For example, Omega’s Seamaster Railmaster Automatic Men’s Watch is usually $5,700. Wow, right? During this sale, it’s 47% off after the sale price and an on-page coupon. Many of the best deals are available in a limited quantity, so you don’t want to wait around if you’re interested.

Why you should shop this massive graduation watch sale at Jomashop

Exceptional timepieces, the ones that do convey status and true individuality anyway, are expensive. Even more so for a new graduate fresh out of High School, college, or grad school. So, the best time to get one for yourself is during a massive sale, just like this one. Even if for nothing else, there are some gorgeous watches to shop in this sale.

Here’s a perfect example: Tudor’s Black Bay Fifty-Eight Automatic Men’s Watch, for 15% off right now, . Is 3K for a watch a little too rich for your blood? No problem. Check out the Longines Heritage Legend Diver Automatic Men’s Watch — from $2,500. Or, this simple yet elegant Tudor Royal Automatic Men’s Watch , 19% off.

Okay, enough about prices, you get the point. Now is an excellent time to save big on some incredible timepieces, with Rolex even included in the sale. If you take care of these watches, they’ll last you a very long time, maybe even long enough to pass down to your children or grandchildren someday.

If you want to build the perfect watch collection, it all starts with your first purchase. And while it’s entirely up to you, that moment could be today. At the least, consider it and browse the sale to see if there’s anything you might want.

