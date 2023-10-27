Apple Watch Ultra just crashed to its cheapest ever price

With the recent release of the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra has dropped to its lowest-ever price of $629, following a $170 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $799. There’s no information on when this offer will end though, so if you’ve had your eyes on this rugged smartwatch ever since it was announced last year, you wouldn’t want to miss this bargain. Add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible to make sure that you pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra

The first-generation Apple Watch Ultra has been eclipsed by its predecessor, but that doesn’t mean it’s no longer a worthwhile purchase. The smartwatch is equipped with a precision dual-frequency GPS system for accuracy when calculating distance and determining routes, it’s water resistant up to depths of 100 meters, and it has a wide tolerance for operating temperature. The Apple Watch Ultra also comes with a customizable Action button, which you can set for marking waypoints, activating the Backtrack feature, turning on the flashlight, and so much more.

There are some things that you’ll miss out on if you go for the Apple Watch Ultra instead of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, including a 50% brighter display, a faster processor, and double the internal storage. However, because of their identical designs and 49mm titanium case, similar battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge, and the same set of health and fitness sensors, the Apple Watch Ultra may be enough for most people, especially since you can get if for much cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you’ve been thinking about buying an Apple Watch, why not make it the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra? The wearable device is currently available for its cheapest-ever price of $629 from Best Buy, for savings of $170 on its sticker price of $799. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, and once it’s gone, we don’t know if it will reappear for Black Friday. To If you want to make sure that you grab this discount for the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, there’s no other choice but to complete the purchase as soon as possible.

