The new Zenith Defy Extreme Jungle features tiger stripes and a stylish jungle-like hue

After drawing inspiration from nature, Zenith recently launched a timepiece with a green, jungle-like look. The Zenith Defy Extreme Jungle is the last addition to a series of three watches inspired by harsh environments—previous models were based on glacier and desert environments.

Like its counterparts, this watch is constructed from durable materials. The casing features different types of natural stones, thanks to Zenith’s high-quality watchmaking workmanship and technical mastery.

While the casing is manufactured from titanium, it is lightweight and can sit perfectly on the wrist. Since the bezel and pushers are made from tiger’s eye quartz, the casing looks very stylish and modern. Featuring multiple color striations, the tiger’s eye quartz gives the watch a unique mystique-like look that accentuates the jungle theme.

Speaking of which, the dial has a beautiful jungle green color complemented by a brown shade.

Designed to offer a high-quality horological experience, the Zenith Defy Extreme Jungle has three subdials: a chronograph power-reserve indication, a 60-second counter, and a 30-minute counter.

It also draws power from the El Primero 9004 caliber, capable of measuring up to 1/100th of a second for precision and accuracy.

Even though Zenith focused on aesthetics during the design phase, this watch can reach depths of about 200 meters.

It is equipped with an interchangeable mechanism for switching straps, offering multiple styling options. The watch features a green strap that blends smoothly with the dial, but it can be easily swapped.

As a limited edition watch, only 50 pieces were rolled out into the market, and each retails at $30,000.