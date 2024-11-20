Wrangler selvedge now available in original and slim

One of the common phrases you may hear in the fashion world is selvedge denim. While that may not mean a lot to you when you first start hearing the term, it is hugely popular with those denim heads who love a good pair of jeans. It essentially means that there are no unfinished edges on the jeans that can fray. All seams, even on the inside, are finished. If you notice a good pair of selvedge jeans, they are almost always worn turned up at the ankle so you can see the finished seams. They are of higher quality and harder to produce, so, therefore, they are definitely something to show off. Last month, Wrangler dropped a new selvedge line with a denim jacket and jean made from the remainder of the denim loomed at the Cone Mills White Oak plant. They have now added two new fits to the Wrangler Selvedge line.

Now in an original and slim fit

The original fit, known in Wrangler speak as the Cowboy Cuts, is a mid-rise design with a regular fit through the thigh and a slim through-the-leg opening. The slim-fit straights are lower on the waist, with a slim fit through the thigh and a straight leg that’ll still fit over your favorite pair of boots. They both feature all the heritage details, including our signature five-pocket styling, ‘W’ embroidery on the pocket, and the dark indigo color perfect for your favorite Western look. Here is some advice from us: Get a pair about an inch longer than your usual jeans to roll them up and show off the selvedge seam.

Wrangler Premium Collection