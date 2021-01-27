The Best Winter Running Gear and Equipment to Help You Brave the Cold

If you struggle with getting up the motivation to exercise regularly, cold weather conditions wo;; make it even more difficult to get up and get moving. Running in cold weather may involve more mental and physical preparation to withstand the colder temperatures, but it’s certainly not an excuse to skip your workout.

There are certain benefits to a winter running routine that you won’t get during any other time of the year. During the colder months, your heart rate and dehydration levels are lower, making it easier to run farther and longer while reducing the stress your body endures during high activity. Your body may have some natural adaptations to perform optimally in lower temperatures, but you still need to protect it from the elements with the right winter running gear.

We’re talking gear that will not only keep you warm, but also make sure you don’t overheat while doing so, and, most importantly, will make you clearly visible to motorists during the overcast days and pitch-black nights from October through March. We also tossed in a few handy accessories to make your run seem less challenging and more enjoyable.

Under Armour Men’s Tech Hooded Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0

One piece of equipment you’ll want to be sure to grab is a lightweight, long-sleeve shirt that will keep you warm and won’t weigh you down. With support from its ultra-soft, high-performance material, Under Armour’s hooded shirt is exactly the technical companion you need to get you through those cold runs through the city. Its functionality is furthered by the lightweight material’s moisture-wicking properties, which pull sweat from the body to keep you dry. To top it all off, the minimal design looks fantastic on almost everyone.

Read more: Best Workout Shirts

Uniqlo HeatTech Tights

Uniqlo offers simple solutions for any situation and its running tights can attest to that. Tights are perfect for keeping your legs warm while running in low temperatures, providing the insulation you desire and flexibility you need to push through cold conditions. Uniqlo has incorporated argan oil to maintain this flexibility whether it’s hot or cold, an updated stitch for enhanced comfort, and its DRY tech to protect against sweat and the odors that come along with it.

Balega Enduro Running Socks

A successful run starts not only with the shoes you’re wearing but with the socks underneath them. Believe it or not, a sufficient pair of running socks can make the average running shoes comfortable and effective. Balega’s enduro socks are mid-weight and medium cushioned, sporting a coveted V-Tech Arch Support System which perfectly molds around your foot for ultimate comfort while also delivering impact resistance. The socks offer exceptional moisture-wicking fibers and microfiber mesh panels to keep your feet from overheating.

FuelBelt Neon Vest

You’re only given so much daylight during the cold season, which means you need to protect yourself by staying visible to surrounding cars and bikes while making your way through the city or suburban trails. FuelBelt’s neon vest boasts an ergonomic design that is soft, lightweight, and breathable and provides a full range of motion. Its hi-viz reflective accents make you visible up to 360-degrees, too, which means you will be noticeable in any environment from dusk to dawn.

ADD MERCHANT: https://fuelbelt.implus.com/products/neon/fuelbelt-neon-vest

Petlz Bindi Headlamp

Another great way to stay visible in drab, dark conditions is by sporting a headlamp. The Bindi headlamp is an ideal grab for these moments. It providing you with 200 lumens of power and ultimate convenience with a lightweight, adjustable fit on your head, in your palm, or even around your neck. It charges easily via USB and offers a red light feature that works best at nighttime because it won’t blind surrounding onlookers. How thoughtful!

Read more: Best Headlamps

Manzella Windstopper Gloves

Running gloves are a must-have when considering your winter running gear essentials. Manzella’s silk-weight gloves are extremely light and breathable, but also block out any brisk breeze that might whip up on your route. The gloves cover your wrist with an elastic band to prevent any wind chill or moisture from reaching your bare hand and its fingertip grips allow for basic tactile function on your phone or GPS smartwatch without having to stop and remove your gloves.

Santic Cycling Skull Cap

The Santic Cycling Skull Cap provides you and your ears with the heat retention you need without making you sweat – its stretchy, breathable fabric takes care of that. It easily fits under a helmet, which makes it a great companion for cycling, snowboarding, motorcycling, running, biking, hiking, hunting, ice fishing, and other outdoor winter activities.

Read more: Best Hats for Men

Garmin Forerunner GPS Watch

One thing that is proven to be an essential tool for any training routine is tracking your runs to make sure you know how far you’ve gone and at what pace. A Garmin smartwatch is a great tool to keep track of these components. Garmin’s Forerunner features a built-in GPS system that is easy to use, offers a sleek and minimal design, and works without needing a phone. It boasts a heart-rate monitoring system and it provides you with vibration alerts to notify you of running prompts, including when you’ve reached your training goals, milestones, or if you’re running off-pace.

Read more: Best Fitness Trackers

Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones

Last but not least, you’ll likely need some motivation to keep a steady pace and push you through your run. And what better way to motivate yourself than with music. A pair of earbuds is an absolutely essential aspect of your winter running gear collection, so finding a pair that works well in cold weather, provides ample sound quality, and fits comfortably is important when considering earbud options. The Bose SoundSport headphones gives you all this and more. With wireless convenience, easy Bluetooth compatibility, quick charging times, as well as sweat and weather resistance, Bose offers arguably the best exercise ready headphones on the market.

Read more: Best Headphones for Running

Now that you’ve got the gear, check out some useful tips for running out in the cold.

Editors' Recommendations