The most popular workout gear used in 2024, according to Strava

Every year, the workout gear people reach for changes slightly depending on fitness trends and the latest research. This year, many people tried out running to improve their cardiovascular health, get in better shape, and socialize with those who have similar interests. Because of this, Strava conducted studies and surveys to conclude what fitness gear was most popular in 2024 and will likely be favorites into 2025, particularly for runners. 

The Nike Pegasus was the top shoe used by runners overall, and Strava stated that there was a “14% year-over-year increase in races completed in carbon shoes across all distances.” Many sought out high-performance footwear to help them achieve their new running goals.

In addition to footwear, many runners utilize watches to track their times and distances. Those who stick to shorter runs, such as a 5k, preferred the Apple Watch. Those who frequently ran longer distances used the Garmin Forerunner.

Clothing is another important factor for runners, as comfort and style are prioritized. When it comes to socks, Gen Z shared that they prefer crew socks, while Gen X said they like the no-shows better. And while black is a classic color for all workout apparel, it has been predicted that blue might take over with the new year.

With running continuing to gain popularity, 2025 promises to bring even more innovation in fitness gear and trends. Whether it’s shoes, watches, or apparel, runners are finding new ways to stay motivated and perform their best. As the new year approaches, one thing is clear: the running community is here to stay.

