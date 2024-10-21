 Skip to main content
Werther’s Original wants to give you a sweet pair of jeans

Enough Tiny Pockets for All Your Candy

By
werthers original jeans man and woman in werther s pocket
Werther's Original

We all have seen the commercials of the grandfather giving the grandson Werther’s Original and both of them eating the caramel candy with joy. We may have even experienced the same enjoyment. Ever since, millennials have branded the candy as the candy of our fathers and grandfathers. The truth is, we all love the candy, and we’re unashamed by it. Now, we can show our love for the fan-favorite caramel by entering a contest to win a pair of one-of-a-kind jeans featuring 30 pockets, each of which is the perfect size to hold one tasty treat. The contest celebrates National Caramel Month (we didn’t know it was a thing either). 200 lucky winners can walk around with the sweetest pair of jeans on the street.

Making use of the tiny pocket

Werther's Original pocket
Werther's Original

“The inspiration for these exclusive jeans came from the age-old question: what are these tiny pockets in jeans used for?” said Kelly Cook, president of Storck, North America. “The answer has always been right in front of us—Werther’s Original caramels. Our caramels are the perfect size and don’t melt, making them the ideal fit for these tiny pockets.”

You can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win by visiting the Werther’s Original Sweepstakes Page and completing the entry questionnaire by 11:59 p.m. EST on October 25. Winners will be selected on or around October 28, with prizes being mailed thereafter. The Werther’s Original Pocket Denim Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase is necessary to enter. Each participant is limited to one (1) entry during the Entry Period, regardless of the number of email addresses they may have.

Werther’s Original Sweepstakes Page

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
