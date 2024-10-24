English-based brand debuts first loungewear

We love the opportunity to get out into the world and experience all it offers. We love seeing new things, trying new things, and learning new things. And, then, there are some days when we would instead order the most unhealthy things we can find on Uber Eats, turn on a comfort show on Netflix, and get reacquainted with our favorite show. Having a lazy day is an underrated luxury we love to experience, but that doesn’t mean we must sacrifice style. Sure, we can just lay around in dirty sweats and be completely useless all day. Or we can still find ways to capture our style and feel good about ourselves even at home. That is where Wax London comes in with the launch of their newest project.

The release of their debut loungewear

Wax London is particularly known for its stylish overshirts, which keep you effortlessly warm (and cool at the same time) on your outings. They are loved by celebrities like Bradley Cooper and are top-notch in the overshirt category. So, it is no surprise they branched out to cover the indoor need for effortless warmth and style. The new collection gives us the Ripley Shirt and Hutton Trousers, each in four designs in matching sets. The patterns offered are striking black paisley as the most unique and three more classic loungewear looks in a wide stripe, a royal stewart plaid, and a dark solid. Each of these offers comfort and style to your day at home.