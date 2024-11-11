 Skip to main content
Wax London brings jazz ‘Back to Life’

A new line showcasing the talent of young London jazz musicians

By
Man in Wax London overshirt
Wax London

Jazz may be one of the most popular musical genres to ever come out of America, but it didn’t stay within the confines of the borders for long. It jumped from the New World back to the home country in the 1930s when artists like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington toured the area, causing such an uproar that jazz clubs began popping up all over the city. Since then, London has a rich history with the music and it is as strong today as it was a hundred years ago. The Wax London “Back to Life” campaign combines their love of music with their passion for clothing. Revitalizing jazz with the help of some of the genre’s up-and-coming talents.

Showcasing the talent of young jazz in London

Musicians wearing Wax London
Wax London

The collection contains most of what the brand is known for, such as excellent overshirts that combine needed warmth with wanted style. The highlight is the Whiting (a continual classic for the brand) in multicolor check mohair. The collection also contains stellar outerwear and button-ups that look perfect in a casual jazz club. The campaign is aided by a short film showcasing the talents of some of the best London jazz offers.

Filmed in the London institution of Gerry’s Club in Soho, Back to Life spotlights London’s finest young Jazz musicians, including Abel, David, Chelsea, Josh, and Jackson. They immerse themselves in their flow state to create a collective performance of Nirvana that showcases their talent and our New Arrivals. It is a true love letter to both jazz and the city of London.

Wax London “Back to Life”

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
