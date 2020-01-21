If Vollebak manufactures a new product, it delivers with 100% effort. The London-based twin brothers, adventure athletes, and founders of Vollebak, Nick and Steve Tidball, continue to design some of the most advanced gear you’ll ever wear. Backed by science and technology, the Tidball brothers have given us the 100 Year Pants, a 100% biodegradable algae T-shirt, and, now, the Vollebak Indestructible Puffer Jacket.

Vollebak’s newest creation, dubbed the world’s strongest puffer, is designed to outlive its owner. You can try slashing it with a knife, thrashing it against rocks — whatever it is, this puffer jacket will withstand the test because of its Dyneema exterior. If you’re not familiar with Dyneema — or, in scientific terms, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene — it’s one of the strongest fibers in the world and 15 times stronger than steel.

To get the best perspective on how strong Dyneema fibers really are, look at how it is used around the world. Dyneema is typically used for heavy-duty jobs such as a tether for satellites in space, the construction of body armor and anti-ballistic vehicle armor, as well as mooring lines on giant ships and deep Arctic water oil rigs. Because of the latter, the fabric actually increases in strength when it’s exposed to colder weather without sacrificing a lick in its resistance to abrasions.

“We wanted to create a jacket that could withstand the toughest challenges in the toughest places on Earth,” said Steve Tidball. “Nature claws at you and hits you. So in our testing we exposed the puffer jacket to the shearing, tearing, and blunt-force traumas that you’ll get in the real world from rocks, trees, and falls.

“Dyneema is so strong this jacket is almost impossible to rip. Blunt-force trauma will have almost no impact on it other than marking it. And our knife slash test shows what damage the sharpest rocks would be likely to inflict. It will withstand any abuse you put it through during your lifetime and be in good enough condition to pass down to your grandkids when you’re done with it.”

The jackets professed strength, durability, and function doesn’t stop there. The Vollebak indestructible puffer features practical pockets, including two secluded chest pockets for necessary gadgets and two fleece-lined side pockets for additional hand warmth. There’s also a military-grade wrist belt tape, a sturdy, two-way zipper, and a large storm flap and brass press studs to boost a secure fit.

Vollebak is keen on sustainability when it comes to product shelf life and it puts forth this mindset in the construction of its gear. The indestructible puffer is no different, as its clump-free, 600-plus fill power synthetic insulation is made from recycled PET bottles, with every jacket containing approximately 30 half-liter bottles in its construction.

Like most of its advanced outdoor gear, the indestructible puffer jacket comes at a steep price tag. However, considering it’s built to outlive its owner, the investment is worth it since you’ll never have to buy another.

If you’re looking for a forever jacket that is designed to withstand every environment and activity, the indestructible puffer jacket is now available on the Vollebak website.

