Vince. reinvents the cashmere sweater for 2024 by going vintage

The gold standard of the sweater wardrobe has been the cashmere sweater for years. It is soft, warm, attractive, and as luxurious as anything you could ever want. Cashmere is by far the king of any fabrics in the industry, and while you will see it in everything from sport coats to overcoats, the sweater is where it belongs. Vince. is a brand that lives in luxury, taking its California vibes and providing understated luxurious garments for men and women that embody the allure of the West Coast, most specifically Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Orange County. This season, in the heyday of the old-school vintage looks, Vince. is reaching back into the past to push the cashmere sweater forward with one classically cool feature.

Adding the Johnny Collar

Johnny Mathis is one of the most legendary musical icons the industry has ever seen. Along with Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, and Bruce Springsteen, he carries the distinction of being among the longest-tenured musicians under the Columbia Records banner. He also is one of only four artists (Frank Sinatra, Barry Manilow, and Prince) to have five albums on the Billboard Charts at the same time. However, in the fashion world, he is known primarily for the Johnny Collar, a buttonless open collar similar to a polo. Vince. reaches back to the rise of this collar in the 50s and 60s and brings it to today so you can update your cashmere sweater in the most stylish way this season.

Vince. Johnny Collar Cashmere