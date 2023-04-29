 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Unless offers green, Earth-loving shoes, but you better size up

Look good while doing good for Planet Earth

Mark D. McKee
By
Man in Unless Plant Based Shoes

It’s good to be a degenerate, or at least that’s the concept that the Unless Collective is here to convince us to adopt. We wear a lot of sneakers; eBay did a study last year that found that men own, on average, about seven pairs of sneakers. With 162.4 million men in the United States alone, that means there are roughly 1.14 billion sneakers floating around at any given time. And with sneakers being a $74 billion industry every year, one can imagine that sneakers get tossed out on a regular basis, filling up landfills by the ton.

Of course, the environment has her protectors, and Unless has set out to be one of them with The Degenerate, a completely plant-based option for eco-friendly shoes. They’re an excellent option for sustainable fashion, but do they hold up once they’re on your feet? We grabbed a pair to find out.

Man in Unless Plant Based Shoes

The look

The skater silhouette of The Degenerate offers a thick gum sole and a cream color (or black, if that’s your jam) that puts this shoe firmly on the most casual side of your sneaker collection. You may not be wearing these bad boys with dress denim and a sport coat, but you will be rocking them for any of your more adventurous outings. There aren’t any frills to this essential white sneaker, which means you don’t have to deal with gaudy logos or colors that will limit your outfit options.

Related

The only logo you’ll find is the company U hidden on the tongue under the linen laces. There’s also a slick addition of the company name etched into the sole that you’ll have to look closely to find when you’re wearing the shoes.

Related Videos

These are going to be best styled with your basic weekend jean and fashionable T-shirt. If you have a denim jacket, these sneakers will complement it perfectly.

Man in Unless Plant Based Shoes

The fit

Here’s where you need to pay attention. I have long and narrow feet, but typically, a 13 in most brands will fit. The Degenerate is a little short on my giant kickers, so it may be best to size up a half-size in order to ensure that you get a proper fit.

Wearing a shoe that is a smidge too short does more than make your feet hurt by the end of the day. On top of blisters and sore toes, your little piggies pushing at the end of the toe bed can cause unsightly lines and pulls on the outer vamp. That may not bother you if you don’t mind how that looks, but it can completely rob you of any put-together style. Our advice: If you wear a 9, go to a 9.5.

Man in Unless Plant Based Shoes

Save the planet

This is the most significant benefit of the shoe. Sure, they can look great if styled properly, and they’re a good wear when they’re appropriately sized. However, the real benefit is that when you wear The Degradable, you’re doing your part to help the planet.

How so? Every single part of this shoe is made from organic, plant-based materials. From the coconut husk inner sole to the Clarus cotton canvas of the vamp and quarter, and from the Tencel thread of the upper stitching to the heavy linen thread of the outsole stitching, every part was provided by Mother Earth herself. Even the laces are 100% linen with cotton embroidered lace tips.

Now the real question is, what happens when you’re finished with them? The real problem with sneakers is that they’re tossed into a landfill to further pollute the planet — Unless (couldn’t help the pun) you do it right. The Degenerate will undoubtedly last you quite a while. When you’re finished with them, simply send them back to Unless, and they’ll recycle every last part. It’s sometimes difficult to know how to do your part to save the planet, but with this sneaker, Unless made it stylishly simple.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark D. McKee
Mark D. McKee

Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before transitioning to private style consulting, coaching, and writing. He enjoys helping men find their image to project their best selves. In his free time, he loves to spend as much time in the cinemas as possible and work on his novels.

Your smelly shoes: Kill the smell or ditch the kicks?

Although you may find it embarrassing, shoe odor is a very common issue with many possible causes. It happens to people who are physically active and to people who are not. It happens to those who are engaged with weight loss workouts and those who couldn't be bothered doing anything at all. It happens to both women and men. Shoe odor can last for a short period of time or become a chronic problem. Whatever the case, there are solutions that often work. If there comes a point where the smell refuses to leave, well, it may be time to get a replacement pair! Let’s take a step forward into the facts of smelly feet and remedies to help.
Why do my shoes smell so bad?

Barrett Ward/Unsplash
Smelly shoes come, of course, from smelly feet. So, what sorts of circumstances cause feet to stink? The most common reason has to do with bacteria. When your feet sweat, it breaks down bacteria in the pores of your skin inducing a terrible scent. Some describe it as a “cheesy” smell. Over time, this smell is absorbed into the fabric of your shoes. In extreme cases, mold can actually grow inside your shoes, making it quite difficult to remove the odor. If your shoes are wet for prolonged periods of time, this can cause some smelly problems, as well.
What can I do to reduce or eliminate shoe odor?

Read more
How to wash shoes in a washing machine
how to wash shoes in washing machine shoe white and pink sneakers wa

When it comes to striking a great impression, the face may be the first thing people notice but not a lot of people know that your choice of footwear can also influence how people perceive you. Shoes being in constant contact with the ground may not be the easiest to maintain but you sure wouldn't want a soiled pair to come in between you and making the right connections. Regardless of your shoe preference, a clean pair always goes a long way. The good news is that you don't always have to tire yourself out scrubbing as some are machine washable.
To wash or not to wash your shoes in the washing machine
The choice would greatly depend on the material your shoes are cut out from. That said, the first thing you ought to do is to check the care label.  Usually, sneakers, trainers, or shoes made of canvas, cotton, nylon, pleather, and polyester can go in for a gentle cycle or on the hand wash setting. On the other hand, boots and dressy pairs like those made with leather, suede, satin, silk, or those adorned with heels would be best handled with your own two hands.
Prepping your shoes for a wash
Shoes become smelly and grimy no matter the weather, and despite how careful you are. So before throwing it in the wash, you'd want to rub off as much dirt and debris as you can with a damp rag or an old toothbrush. You'll want to focus your attention on the sole since it's usually the part that gets the dirtiest. This is also the time where you'll want to take out your shoe's laces and soles if you're washing a pair of sneakers or something similar. A pro tip to freshen up the inside of your shoes is to scatter about three tablespoons of baking soda in each shoe and have that settle overnight. Dust it off the following morning by banging them together or against a surface before washing.
Balance out your load
Remember how we were told not to stomp our feet when we were little? Well, you can apply the same principle when cleaning your shoes in the washing machine. The trick is to cushion the blow with a few towels -- about four to six towels should be enough. And so as not to get your shoes entangled with anything, lose your laces. It would also be wise to pop them in a mesh bag, pillowcase, or any linen bag and to make sure it is sealed at the top. You can opt to tie it into a knot or use some rubber bands to do so.
Setting up your washing machine
Since you pre-cleaned your shoes already, putting your shoes on a delicate cycle should finish the job. They might not even need a spin cycle. A gentle tumble is all it takes. And since most kicks like trainers and slip-ons are bonded with glue, it is recommended to keep the temperature at 85 degrees or lower to prevent them from cracking or melting. This will also help keep the color of your shoes intact. Any mild detergent should do but liquid would be preferable. Just stay away from fabric softeners because they are harder to rinse off and any residue would draw more dirt once you use them. Putting it in for an extra rinse wouldn't hurt to be certain that it is free of any soap residue.
Leave it out to dry
Tossing your washed shoes in the dryer for a quick dry may be tempting but resist every urge to so as it may cause your shoes to warp and again risk the glue melting. Stretch your patience for another 24-hours and let them air dry. Stuffing your shoes with balled up newspaper not only speeds up the drying process by absorbing excess moisture but also allows your shoes to morph back into their original shape.

Read more
Running vs walking shoes: What’s the difference?
running vs walking shoes difference kristian egelund wmdcuq0cj4c unsplash 266x266

Your feet provide support to the rest of your body, so not any old shoe will do. Whether you are a runner, casual walker, or somewhere in between, it’s important to pick out the right pair of shoes so you can both comfortably and effectively move. While walking and running appear to be similar movements, their dynamics are completely different. Because of this, walking and running shoes can't be casually interchanged.

When it comes to running, you are hitting the ground with 3 times your body weight, putting more stress on your feet due to the pounding, while also getting in more steps. Walking causes you to hit the ground with 1.5 times your bodyweight, with a less exertion and fewer steps. Regardless of the intensity of your activity, With the right footwear, you’ll be able to prevent both injury and aches with the right footwear.
What is the difference between running and walking shoes?
Cushioning
In order to absorb impact while running, you need a bit more protection on the sole of your foot, so runners need more cushioning in the forefront of the shoe and in the heel. Because walking exerts less force, walking shoes tend to be less cushioned and more lightweight. However, that doesn’t mean your running shoes are going to be heavy. Fortunately, most of running shoes feature supportive cushioning that won’t weigh your feet down.

Read more