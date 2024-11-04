 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Iconic watch brand Universal Genève is back

Universal Genève has been brought back to life by Breitling

By
Universal Geneve Compax
Universal Geneve Compax Universal Geneve Compax / Universal Geneve Compax

One of the biggest luxury watch brands, Universal Genève, returns to life after 20 years. While the brand is famous for its exquisite timepieces, it has been inactive in recent years, which is why you can be forgiven if you don’t know much about it.

From 1894 to the present, the brand amassed a huge following, even though it eventually went under. Universal Genève was hugely affected by the 1989 quartz crisis, and it was acquired by Stelux Holdings in the ‘90s. Unfortunately, Stelux couldn’t revive the brand—things went silent in 2005.

Recommended Videos

Some of the brand’s most solid chronograph pieces were constructed by Gerald Genta, a very experienced watchmaker. For instance, the UG Tri-Compax model is one of the most sought-after timepieces from this brand. Despite everything, it will go down in history as one of the most iconic watches of all time.

Well, those credentials are enough to make this brand successful, and that’s the reason it was acquired by another popular watch brand—Breitling.

Since Universal Geneve has been inactive for a long time, it will take some time before things return to normal. Nevertheless, Breitling has taken a few steps to help revive the brand, such as launching a new website.

To preserve UG values, Breitling’s CEO is working with collectors who have been dealing with UG timepieces in the past few years.

The collectors usually meet up to discuss the actions that should be taken to steer the brand forward. For example, the team behind Universal Geneve suggested that the brand needs a new logo. As a result, the new logo was published on the new website.

It will likely be a while yet before we see any new innovations from the brand, but this website is a step in the right direction.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Everything you need to know about the exclusive Porsche Chronograph 911 GT3
Take a look at the new Porsche Chronograph 911 GT3 watch
Chronograph 911 GT3

A new car, a new watch!

Porsche Design has just announced that it’s rolling a new timepiece into the market to complement new Porsche car models. Since the Chronograph 911 GT3 draws inspiration from sports cars, it has a sleek and sports-like aura that makes it stand out like the Porsche 911.

Read more
The new Bulova Racer Chronograph: an adrenaline-inspired watch
You'll love the new Bulova Racer Chronograph, which is defined as an adrenaline-inspired piece
Bulova Racer Chronograph

As a brand that’s been in the racing industry since the mid-'40s, Bulova knows auto-inspired watches. And now the brand has introduced a watch that represents the efforts it has put into motorsports, incorporating various aspects into the timepiece that align with its main principles.

The new timepiece has a 44 mm casing characterized by smooth curves and bends similar to those featured on high-end racing cars. To provide multiple styling options, the main case is available in two different finishes: black IP and stainless steel.

Read more
The Gift of Time: Seiko gives the world some insight into Japanese time with a new film
Take a look at this artistic Seiko project
Seiko Gift of Time

Since 1881, Seiko has been pushing Japanese watchmaking to new heights, becoming one of the best loved brands. Now, Seiko has unveiled a luxury-centered project that captures various elements of Japanese culture, including nature's beauty, artisans' skill, and seasonal time.

This project features an inspirational film titled ‘The Gift of Time.’ The 24-minute film, which was directed by Paula Chowles and produced by Godfrey Dadich Partners, captures various aspects of time and how it impacts our lives. The film features professionals in different creative fields — like art, architecture, and music — who explain their viewpoints on time and how it influences them. Interviewees include Architect Kengo Kuma, contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto, composer and Commissioner for Agency for Cultural Affairs Shunichi Tokura, and singer and newly appointed Seiko Group Ambassador MISIA.

Read more