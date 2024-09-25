 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Breitling’s newest releases are a must-have for all NFL fans

You can show your team spirit with these new Breitling watches

By
Kansas City Chiefs Breitling watch on table
Breitling

Breitling has a long history of ambitious and one-of-a-kind collaborations. Some of its previous partnerships include automobile brands like Ford and Chevrolet and other partnerships, such as Ironman and SWISS International Airlines. With this list of high-profile collaborators, it’s no surprise that the Swiss watch company was able to score a unique partnership with the NFL.

This latest joint effort helps celebrate the NFL’s 104th anniversary and does so in amazing style. Along with the NFL, Breitling has conjured up a 32-variation collection that reflects the colors and pride of each team, making it the perfect watch for any football fan. Even if sports aren’t your favorite, there’s no denying that this one-of-a-kind partnership is an enticing fusion between luxury and football

Recommended Videos

Breitling Chronomat B0142 Teams Edition

Breitling Chronomat B0142 NFL Teams Editions watches NFL NFC North teams
Breitling

To pull off such an extraordinary collaboration, Breitling turned to its Chronomat B0142 and gave it an NFL touch. Powering the Chronomat B0142 is Breitling’s in-house Manufacture Caliber 01, which provides the piece with a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. At 42 mm, this watch is perfectly sized for game day. Characteristic of the Chronomat collection, this timepiece is protected by a stainless steel case, a unidirectional bezel, and a cambered, glare proof sapphire crystal. All bezels and cases are alike on all 32 watches, the only difference being the custom dial for each watch.

Along with a self-winding mechanical, the Chronomat B0142 has 47 jewels, a vibration rate of 28,000 v.p.h., and a dial aperture. On the case back, users will find the NFL logo on the sapphire glass and “ONE OF 104” engraved. The timepiece also comes prepared with a water resistance of up to 200 meters, making it perfect for daily activities.

Each watch’s dial comes in its team’s specific Pantone colorways and Super-LumiNova luminescent indexes, hours, and minute hands. One of the three subdials added also proudly displays the team’s logo. For the chronograph second hand and select subdial hands, each watch uses the team’s accent color to help bring the entire branding together. 

What you need to know

NFL AFC West team watches on table
Breitling

To celebrate the 104th anniversary of the NFL, Breitling has decided to release only 104 pieces for each team. Half of these pieces will come with a black Rouleaux-inspired rubber strap with a folding clasp. The other half will have a stainless steel Rouleaux bracelet with a butterfly clasp. Depending on which strap you opt for, the price can range from $8,800 to $9,200. Those looking to grab their favorite team’s watch can find them on Breitling’s site or at Breitling boutiques and authorized retailers. 

Although these limited-edition pieces will likely fly off the shelves, the long-term exclusive licensing agreement between the NFL and Breitling is an exciting new partnership that will likely bring many unique pieces. For loyal fans of any NFL team, these watches are the best way to show off your spirit in luxury style all season long. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Tag Heuer, Hodinkee have a new Carrera Chronograph Seafarer, and it’s gorgeous
This Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee collaboration is what collectors dream of
Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee watch.

A release from one wristwatch superhorse is thrilling enough, but when it partners with another timepiece juggernaut, the result is something to get the chills about. Tag Heuer is known for precision timing and technological innovations, and Hodinkee knows how to take those qualities and sprinkle in modern touches. If you loved their previous collaborations, the excitement continues with the latest crossover and the release of the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee watch. Get ready to make room in your collection for this beauty.
The Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer

Hodinkee loves to dive into the world of vintage watches and loves Tag Heuer creations, so revisiting the relationship between them was a no-brainer. The first two collaborations were for the Skipper and the Dato 45, which were historical love bombs to Tag Heuer's past. Hodinkee doesn't want to recreate an original design or try to revamp it into something it's not. The same idea was applied when taking the blueprint of the Seafarer and moving it a little into modern times.

Read more
The must-have types of sweaters to keep men warm and stylish this fall
Building a sweater wardrobe shouldn't be overwhelming: Here are the types you should own
Man wearing James Bond cashmere wool sweater.

A man's wardrobe is built with the basic building blocks of timeless garments. Everything from the right denim to the right shoes will define a man's style and the image he projects to others. One of the pieces of a man's fall and winter wardrobe that will define some of his most catching outfits is the sweater.

There are numerous types of sweaters for every occasion. Below is a list of men's sweaters that every guy should own for a complete wardrobe. Remember that your need for sweaters will depend on where you live. If you live the beach life, sweaters may not be a huge part of your everyday wardrobe, but for most of us, there are at least four months out of the year when these will come in handy.
Pullover sweater

Read more
The most iconic watches for men of all time
These are the watches that changed the world
Man looking down at silver watch

Building a watch collection is an expression of your personality and your lifestyle. If you are the type who wears a suit every day, then you will likely focus on dress watches with leather bands and striking dials. If you're an adventurer, the Indiana Jones type, you are likely going to love a good field watch. No matter what, you will dive into the best of the best the industry has to offer. Whatever watch you pick up, you are almost guaranteed to seriously consider grabbing one of the most iconic watches that has hit the market. Or at the very least, one of its descendants.

If you don't know which men's watches are the most iconic, which ones changed the industry, or which ones influenced your favorites, we have them here. Whether you're a history buff or just a curious chronophile, here are the most iconic watches for men.
TAG Heuer Carrera

Read more