You can show your team spirit with these new Breitling watches

Breitling has a long history of ambitious and one-of-a-kind collaborations. Some of its previous partnerships include automobile brands like Ford and Chevrolet and other partnerships, such as Ironman and SWISS International Airlines. With this list of high-profile collaborators, it’s no surprise that the Swiss watch company was able to score a unique partnership with the NFL.

This latest joint effort helps celebrate the NFL’s 104th anniversary and does so in amazing style. Along with the NFL, Breitling has conjured up a 32-variation collection that reflects the colors and pride of each team, making it the perfect watch for any football fan. Even if sports aren’t your favorite, there’s no denying that this one-of-a-kind partnership is an enticing fusion between luxury and football.

Recommended Videos

Breitling Chronomat B0142 Teams Edition

To pull off such an extraordinary collaboration, Breitling turned to its Chronomat B0142 and gave it an NFL touch. Powering the Chronomat B0142 is Breitling’s in-house Manufacture Caliber 01, which provides the piece with a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. At 42 mm, this watch is perfectly sized for game day. Characteristic of the Chronomat collection, this timepiece is protected by a stainless steel case, a unidirectional bezel, and a cambered, glare proof sapphire crystal. All bezels and cases are alike on all 32 watches, the only difference being the custom dial for each watch.

Along with a self-winding mechanical, the Chronomat B0142 has 47 jewels, a vibration rate of 28,000 v.p.h., and a dial aperture. On the case back, users will find the NFL logo on the sapphire glass and “ONE OF 104” engraved. The timepiece also comes prepared with a water resistance of up to 200 meters, making it perfect for daily activities.

Each watch’s dial comes in its team’s specific Pantone colorways and Super-LumiNova luminescent indexes, hours, and minute hands. One of the three subdials added also proudly displays the team’s logo. For the chronograph second hand and select subdial hands, each watch uses the team’s accent color to help bring the entire branding together.

What you need to know

To celebrate the 104th anniversary of the NFL, Breitling has decided to release only 104 pieces for each team. Half of these pieces will come with a black Rouleaux-inspired rubber strap with a folding clasp. The other half will have a stainless steel Rouleaux bracelet with a butterfly clasp. Depending on which strap you opt for, the price can range from $8,800 to $9,200. Those looking to grab their favorite team’s watch can find them on Breitling’s site or at Breitling boutiques and authorized retailers.

Although these limited-edition pieces will likely fly off the shelves, the long-term exclusive licensing agreement between the NFL and Breitling is an exciting new partnership that will likely bring many unique pieces. For loyal fans of any NFL team, these watches are the best way to show off your spirit in luxury style all season long.