Ulysse Nardin opens Silicon Valley flagship, brings Swiss innovation to tech hub

This Swiss watchmaker found the perfect home for its silicon-infused timepieces

Ulysse nardins tore unveilsing silicon valley
Ulysse Nardin, a Swiss firm specializing in luxury since 1846, is famous for its leadership in using silicon tech for watches. Ulysse Nardin has now launched its U.S. store at The Villa Menlo Park, which becomes the only independent retail spot for the business in North America.

Last week, a grand opening event occurred. Watch lovers and sector experts walked a blue carpet. This Silicon Valley location augments Ulysse Nardin’s group of worldwide brand stores; those are in Geneva, Dubai, and next to Shanghai.

“Ulysse Nardin has been advancing watchmaking since 1846, and we’re excited to highlight our innovation—pioneering silicon technology into watchmaking—with a new flagship boutique in the heart of Silicon Valley,” said Patrick Pruniaux, Chairman and CEO of Ulysse Nardin. “Our partnership with Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry allows collectors across the tech community and beyond to access the latest novelties from Ulysse Nardin.”

The design of the boutique makes a clear link to its Silicon Valley location and the brand’s technical advances. One notable element is a light display with “Silicon Inside” spelled backward. When viewed in the mirrored surfaces of the boutique, the phrase reads correctly. This is a reference to Ulysse Nardin. The company was the first watchmaker to use silicon parts in its innovative Freak watch in 2001.

“In designing Ulysse Nardin’s boutique, I wanted to create a space where time becomes tangible,” explained boutique designer Bertrand Fairerol. “From the reflective materials that mirror the passage of time to the mineral-inspired elements that evoke nature’s raw beauty, the boutique embodies the bold and unconventional spirit of the Freak watch.”

The Villa Menlo Park, at 500 El Camino Real, became known as a high-end spot for timepiece aficionados. It features stores from watchmakers MB&F, H. Moser & Cie. and Greubel Forsey. Jared and Stephen Silver, from Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, led the creation. Their idea was to form a refined place that honors skill in diverse areas.

“Silicon Valley collectors have a deep appreciation for independent watchmakers like Ulysse Nardin—brands driven by vision, creativity, and true independence. These values resonate strongly in our community, which has always celebrated innovation at its best,” noted Jared Silver, President of Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry.

The Ulysse Nardin store at The Villa Menlo Park has operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The location accepts both casual visitors and scheduled meetings.

