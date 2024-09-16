A racing legend builds clothes built on precision

Celebrities are always on the cusp of grabbing clothing lines and sponsorships. The ones with the highest level of success are the ones that reflect the person’s true philosophies. Tom Luthi spent more than two decades becoming a legend in the motorcycle racing world, the sixth youngest World Champion to ever ride. So when the idea to create a clothing line built on precision and timeless style came up, Hockerty was more than willing to team up and bring a line to market that they could both stand behind. The result is a clothing line focused on timeless elegance, superior function, and a silent luxury free of pretentiousness and perfectly tailored to the lifestyle of precision to which he is accustomed.

The three creators of Hockerty built their entire brand on the mission to provide custom-made clothing to their customers’ exact measurements, all with the goal of allowing them to promote their true selves. With that in mind, they are the perfect fit for a man who has spent his entire life living on the success provided by exactitude. With the similarity of focus on specific specifications, Tom Luthi comments on the opportunity. “Wearing Hockerty blends elegance with racing spirit perfectly. I’m thrilled with how it reflects my style and grateful for the collaboration!”

Focusing on precision

We talk a lot about the functional fashion of James Bond and how he is perfectly tailored for a lifestyle that combines the essence of timeless style with the ability to move quickly and effectively at a moment’s notice. Of course, finding pieces that will fit into that mold is usually a task all its own as you need to piece outfits together with very specific features. If you are looking for something along those lines, this line is perfectly suited for the dynamic lifestyle usually saved for the British super spy.

The former racing superstar selects pieces focusing on the exact things he runs into whether he is navigating the twists and turns of the race track or navigating the every day life of the modern man. You will find cotton, wool, and linen as the perfect aesthetic to your lifestyle, all while attaining the features every man needs to feel comfortable like elasticity, airiness, and water repellency. The combination of these two finds that ever line between function and fashion. The style of a runway with the movability of a motorcycle legend is all present in the line made possible by one of the leaders in precise tailoring. The precision of a winning race found in the style of a winning look.

