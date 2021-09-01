Tilit Workwear Presents Chef Tom Colicchio-approved Aprons

Celebrity chef and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio has teamed with NYC-based premium workwear brand Tilit to launch a new line of aprons that helps to keep kids fed while protecting garments and cooking utensils.

Available at TilitNYC.com, the new, limited edition Tilit x Tom Colicchio apron collection is available in three, limited-run colors and is inspired by the beloved chef’s affinity for clean design elements in concert with elegant details. As Colicchio has often been spotted sporting Tilit aprons at several Crafted Hospitality Restaurants, the opportunity to collaborate was a no-brainer.

“Supporting small businesses, like Tilit, is essential to the economic recovery of the entire restaurant ecosystem as we all reopen,” Colicchio said in a press release. “It (is) also important that we give back to the local community as it rebuilds.”

Colicchio is the recipient of five James Beard Foundation Awards for cooking. Before he appeared on Top Chef, Colicchio co-founded the Gramercy Tavern in New York City in 1994, serving as a co-owner and as the executive chef. In 2001, the chef created Crafted Hospitality to expand his brand, which now includes Craft restaurants in New York City, Long Island, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Chef turned designer Alex McCrery and COO Jenny Goodman founded Tilit with two chef apron designs, one pair of pants, and a chef shirt. The line started small, but with big plans which were greeted by a strong reception. Each of its USA-made pieces is made by talented makers in the center of NYC’s garment district. Almost 10 years after its 2012 founding, Tilit still manufactures 90% of its gear (including chef aprons) in the same shop.

The Tilit x Tom Colicchio collection now has a limited availability to rock kitchens in blue, green, and white. Weighing 10 ounces and made from organic duck cotton canvas and waxed cotton, Tilit designed its aprons to wear well and stand the test of time. They also made sure that chefs are not walking around with sopping-wet shirts by including water-resistant chest pockets and Riri zipper closures. Wrapping up the package is a classy removable brown leather neck strap.

Every Tilit x Colicchio purchase comes with the option to donate an additional $10 to Edible Schoolyard NYC. All collaborative apron proceeds will make a direct impact on a local New York City community through programming that serves nearly 3,000 students in historically underserved, Title 1 public schools across the five boroughs.

Aprons can be purchased directly from TilitNYC.com for $115.

“I can’t wait to see what you create in the kitchen. Cook well, eat often!” Colicchio said.

