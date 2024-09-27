 Skip to main content
Timberland, American Eagle have a new collection that will take you back to Y2K

Go back to the 90s with a talented singer-songwriter

By
Timberland x AE - Role Model 3
Courtesy of American Eagle

The new trend for 2024 and 2025 is a collection of old trends from the ’80s, the ’90s, and the ’00s. Of course, that means all of our favorite brands from those times are surging back to the forefront. Two of those brands, American Eagle and Timberland, are teaming up to bring a collaboration steeped in ’90s inspiration and a true feel for the decade. But they aren’t alone; singer-songwriter Role Model, AKA Tucker Pillsbury, is jumping on board as an ambassador.

Timberland brings an outdoor feel to the classic Americana of American Eagle, creating a line that captures the best parts of America. Role Model brings his roots from Central Maine to add to the heritage of line and make it one you may need to check out if you are feeling nostalgic for the old days.

Taking it back to Y2K

Timberland x AE - Role Model
Courtesy of American Eagle

American Eagle and Timberland made their names around the mid to late nineties when they became two of the biggest brands on the market. The look of this collaboration evokes the feel of the turn of the century with colors and styles that take us back to “Freedom Fries” and the rises of Tiger Woods and Eminem.

The collaboration is launching in three different stages throughout the fall:

  • September 26th – Focused on athleisure inclusive of graphic tees, crewneck sweatshirts, cargo sweatpants, ripstop pants, lightweight anorak jackets and baseball caps.
  • October 24th – Focused on outerwear and footwear inclusive of insulated anorak jackets, sherpa fleece jackets, corduroy popover shirts, flannel shirts, puffer vests, graphic tees, embroidered hoodies, ripstop pants, beanies and hiker boots.
  • December 12th – Focused on denim and denim-inspired footwear inclusive of denim jackets and shackets, jeans, flannel shackets, graphic tees, cotton hoodies, classic lace-up boots and boat shoes.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
