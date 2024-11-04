An artistic watch with knights on the dial

While some watches are popular for their movements, the Roger Dubuis watch has made ripples in the industry with its stylish dial. Instead of featuring hour markers on the watch, this new timepiece from Roger Dubuis has small miniatures which are considered to be more artistic than hour markers.

The good thing about this watch is this—each miniature version differs from the next. One look at the dial is enough to give you some insight into the effort that’s been put into the watch. Apparently, every knight has a unique element, so the brand spent a lot of time on minor details.

And everything, from the clothes’ texture to the blade’s sharpness, is accentuated by precise details. Since this timepiece draws inspiration from the Giant’s Causeway, that is located in Ireland, a large section of the dial has a hexagonal pattern.

It’s worth noting that the hexagonal pattern is complemented by multiple pillars, each with a different finish, to give the watch a sophisticated allure.

Apart from that, it comes with a high-quality calibre capable of delivering a 48-hour power reserve. To complement everything featured on the dial, this new Roger Dubuis piece is fitted with a clear casing that gives you spectacular views of the calibre.

The strap’s symmetrical pattern blends smoothly with the bezel and hexagonal pillars, giving the whole design a geometric look. It also features a quick-release system that makes it easier to switch from one strap to the next.

According to Roger Dubuis, only 28 pieces have been launched into the market.