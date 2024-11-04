 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The new Roger Dubuis watch: A timepiece that draws inspiration from knights

An artistic watch with knights on the dial

By
Roger Dubuis watch
Roger Dubuis

While some watches are popular for their movements, the Roger Dubuis watch has made ripples in the industry with its stylish dial. Instead of featuring hour markers on the watch, this new timepiece from Roger Dubuis has small miniatures which are considered to be more artistic than hour markers.

The good thing about this watch is this—each miniature version differs from the next. One look at the dial is enough to give you some insight into the effort that’s been put into the watch. Apparently, every knight has a unique element, so the brand spent a lot of time on minor details.

Recommended Videos

And everything, from the clothes’ texture to the blade’s sharpness, is accentuated by precise details. Since this timepiece draws inspiration from the Giant’s Causeway, that is located in Ireland, a large section of the dial has a hexagonal pattern.

Roger Dubuis watch
Roger Dubuis watch Roger Dubuis / Roger Dubuis watch

It’s worth noting that the hexagonal pattern is complemented by multiple pillars, each with a different finish, to give the watch a sophisticated allure.

Apart from that, it comes with a high-quality calibre capable of delivering a 48-hour power reserve. To complement everything featured on the dial, this new Roger Dubuis piece is fitted with a clear casing that gives you spectacular views of the calibre.

The strap’s symmetrical pattern blends smoothly with the bezel and hexagonal pillars, giving the whole design a geometric look. It also features a quick-release system that makes it easier to switch from one strap to the next.

According to Roger Dubuis, only 28 pieces have been launched into the market.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
You’ll love the new Glashütte Original PanoLunarInverse watch
Everything to know about the new Glashütte Original PanoLunarInverse watch
PanoLunarInverse

Thanks to its unique and pioneering design, the original PanoLunarInverse model caught everyone's attention after it was launched into the market in 2014. Actually, the team behind this timepiece overturned the watch’s movement and placed a stylish dial on its back.

Now, ten years later, in an effort to make the watch more stylish, Glashütte Original introduced a new PanoLunarInverse watch, which is manufactured from platinum. As a result, a few changes have been made to the original calibre to make it even more stylish than it was.

Read more
You’ll love the new Omega Seamaster to commemorate the 37th America’s Cup
Check out this new Omega Seamaster watch that commemorates the 37th America's Cup event
Seamaster Diver 300M America's Cup Edition

The Omega Seamaster is one of the most iconic Omega watches (and one of the most iconic watches of all time). To celebrate the 37th America's Cup event, Omega launched a stylish Seamaster timepiece that draws a lot of inspiration from the sailing competition. While this watch preserves some of the elements found on the original Seamaster watch, it has been revamped to match up to the 37th America's Cup.

For instance, it has a white dial complemented by a wave-like pattern, similar to the one made by boats racing in the America's Cup event. Fitted with a Regatta scale, this new watch is quite effective in timing races. The scale is also complemented by a big inscription that reads ‘start.’

Read more
Timex and Maison Margiela redefine the conventional watch design
Check out this new 2-in-1 set from Timex with a wristwatch and a ring watch
Timex x MM6 Maison Margiela

On the heels of it's $1 watch offering, Timex partnered with MM6 Maison Margiela to redefine the conventional watch design.

The new Timex piece draws inspiration from the T8 model, which dates back to the ‘80s. Maison Margiela has added a unique touch to make the timepiece more elegant.

Read more