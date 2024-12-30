REGAL introduces the must-have luxurious dress shoe for the winter

Although dress shoes are the go-to choice for all formal events, there’s one con to sophisticated footwear. Despite the debonair style, dress shoes tend to lack protection against the elements, making them uncomfortable during the colder months. Even in warmer climates, dress shoes can be an unstable and uneasy choice in rougher terrain. In their newest release, REGAL Shoe & Co. is looking to upgrade the iconic wingtip shoe with one that’s stylish and practical. Reinforced with new footwear features, their latest design ensures your style is sleek even in rough conditions. A worthy investment for future events, REGAL’s latest offering is all about durability and being as comfortable as possible.

Dressing up the REGAL x GORE-TEX Wing-Tip

With two new takes on REGAL’s Wing-Tip GXB model, the brand buffed up its formal shoe with GORE-TEX. While the two designs have the same familiar look to them, the added features allow them to be easier to wear in cold conditions. Inside the shoe, GORE-TEX fabric allows for breathability while keeping it waterproof. The outside is made with Japanese Sanyo leather and comes with Vibram outsoles. While both designs are the same, the second design comes with contrast white stitching, giving the shoe more flair. Crafted to be lightweight, durable, and comfortable, this wingtip shoe solves your chilly winter events. Retailing for $330 and $331, both designs are available via REGAL’s web store, along with their previous GORE-TEX designs. Although dress shoes are made to be worn during specific events, having a durable and waterproof pair allows you to be ready for anything.

Shop Now