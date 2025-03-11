Red Wing Heritage’s spring boot isn’t for the traditionalists

Undoubtedly, Red Wing Heritage knows how to craft a premium boot that lasts generations. For years, the brand has become a staple for boots because of their premium craftsmanship and classic design. While craftsmanship remains part of their newer releases, the latest collection from the brand has a fresher and unexpected look. Red Wing Heritage has released a new flurry of Classic Moc Boots in a series of brand new colorways, unlike anything you’ve seen before, to celebrate the spring season. Although the colorways might seem different, the overall construction and quality remain high. While those looking for a classic set of boots for spring might be deterred for the season, these designs are the perfect additions for a seasonal closet.

Red Wing Heritage’s pastel collection

While you don’t typically see many Red Wing Heritage designs in lively and soft hues, their newest spring collection is a pastel dream. Using the Classic Moc Boot as a base, the new release sees the boot donning a light blue hue that perfectly matches the new season. Crafted using the brand’s roughout leather, the shading and tones of the blue are brought out and emphasized for a rich exterior. With the new colorway, the boot still contains classic features like a Traction Tred outsole, Goodyear Leather Welt construction, and nickel eyelets. Besides the pastel blue shade, the brand has also released an old favorite, Hawthorne, which appears as a light tan hue that borders yellow. With these two new colorways, Red Wing Heritage prepares for a new season with a refreshing color palette. The new colors are now available via Red Wing’s web store and retail for $300.

