rag & bone wants to take you back with Harvey Collection

Dress like the days of Kennedy with knitted polos

By
Rag & Bone Harvey city shot
Rag & Bone

There was a time in our nation’s history that felt like we saw something new and unprecedented every day, every week, every month. You had the hope and inspiration of the Space Race contradicting the fear and turmoil of the Vietnam War. Giant strides were made in the Civil Rights Movement, bringing pride and freedom to marginalized communities. And devastating setbacks were seen in the assassinations of two Kennedys and a King. It was an amazing and trying time, and the evolution of men’s style went along for the ride. One of the fashion trends of the day was the knitted and crocheted polos that men wore to protests, marches, and celebrations. The style gave them a trendy casual look that built on the rebellious casualization of men in the 1950s and carried it into the subsequent decades. rag & bone reaches back to those memorable years of the mid-late century to bring us the Harvey Collection.

Capturing deep vintage 60s-70s

Rag & Bone Harvey Knit
Rag & Bone

The first thing to take notice of in this collection is the reinvention of the fabrics with cotton blends that include cashmere. This gives an elevated feel to the casual look and, regardless of your rebellion, allows you to feel luxurious. The next thing to make these polos perfect for today is the updated color pallet. While the 60s and 70s were known for their browns and avocado greens, the reds, blues, blacks, and whites bring these into the now. And finally, an updated silhouette modernizes these looks, keeping the vintage feel without the outdated wide collars and flared hems.

rag & bone Harvey Collection

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Save trees by running with Nathan
Offset the emissions of your order by planting a tree
nathan plant a tree running shell

A particular breed of person wakes up before the sun rises. They stretch off their night's sleep, and they get dressed in their favorite movable clothing. Then they exit their homes and start running. They take in the sights, the smells, and the sounds of the world around them while their Fitbit tracks everything from their route to their heart rate so they can say they got a great workout and they are then much healthier. One of the aspects that makes that run so addictive is the nature surrounding them. But while we may love a good morning jog, the threes lining the trails are disappearing faster than we can replace them. That is something you can now help with, thanks to the Nathan Plant a Tree program.
A bonus to great running gear

Nathan is one of our favorite places to go when we are recommitting ourselves to regular running. Their shorts are lightweight with advanced moisture-wicking technology and a 4-way stretch. Their Stealth Jacket is so light you likely won't even remember you are wearing it, and it won't make that annoying swishing sound other jackets make. But that is what you are coming for when you shop for running gear. Nathan wants to go the extra mile, so you can choose to spend .65 cents more, and Eco drive will plant trees on your behalf. The partnership between Nathan and Ecodrive has committed to using the shipping distance to calculate how many trees would need to be planted to offset the emission created by the order. Run well. Feel great.
Nathan x Ecodrive

You can embrace this year’s ‘old is new’ trend with Olderbest
Military, work, and mid-century inspired style
Olderbest Fair Isle Sweater

This season is all about raiding your grandfather's closet for the best items from yesterday. Call it vintage chic, call it old-is-new, or call it whatever you want. We prefer Grandpa-Core. Vintage styles made popular, from loose-fitting pleated Donegal pants made popular in the early 1900s to the baggy styles of the Y2K era, are popping up all over the industry and giving all of us a fit of nostalgia. Of course, finding quality goods that fit this criteria without raiding your ancestor's closets or spending an arm and a leg is a tricky proposition. Luckily for all of us, brands are emerging into popularity that fill the void and give all of us the garments that keep us in nostalgic heaven. Olderbest is a third-party retailer that excels in bringing these brands together.
Vintage-inspired clothing with modern quality

There are three main avenues of the old-school looks that most of us like to emulate. The military styles of the past, which include garments like a Vietnam utility shirt, a WWII flight jacket, or a peacoat from Navy origins. The workwear looks feature old railway-striped jackets and selvage denim, and you could never go wrong with a good pair of coveralls. And finally, you have the vintage looks of suspenders, flat caps, cardigans, and loose-fitting pleated trousers. Olderbest brings together a collection of brands, including Bronson MFG. CO., Remains Clothing, and Time Catcher Clothing. While other people are scrounging thrift stores, second-hand shops, and smuggling old favorites from their grandpa's house, you can find your own right here.
Olderbest

American Trench brings quintessential London to American Shores
London style made in America
American Trench Tweed blazer

London is one of the hubs for men's style. The bespoke shops of Savile Row are forever the home of the best suits you could ever get your hands on. You can look to the region for the caliber or attire James Bond wears—the elevated suits and shoes sported by Kingsman. You can trace many of our favorite styles back to the seat of the British Empire over the years. Maybe one of the most famous is the Chelsea boot. There is no mystery why some people will visit London and come back with inspiration. That is how Jacob Hurwitz came up with the idea for American Trench. Starting with the classic trench coat and expanding, his company is one of the premier destinations for British style, with the added bonus of being domestically manufactured. The American Trench Fall and Winter collection drops in the second half with more American-made brilliance.
British style. American manufacturing.
 

There are three words we always love when we go shopping for clothing: Made in America. Sometimes, finding something like a stellar overcoat, a great sweater, or Donegal trousers with a British feel is challenging if you want something from our shores. The Commuter Collection brings all of those with stellar style and fulfills the domestic requirements. The standouts to elevate your new English-inspired look are the Herringbone Tweed Blazer, the Highlander Balmacaan belted overcoat, and the Chester Rollneck Sweater. If you want the best way to update your wardrobe this winter, get a little hint of England.
American Trench FW Commuter II

