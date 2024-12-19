rag & bone wants to take you back with Harvey Collection

There was a time in our nation’s history that felt like we saw something new and unprecedented every day, every week, every month. You had the hope and inspiration of the Space Race contradicting the fear and turmoil of the Vietnam War. Giant strides were made in the Civil Rights Movement, bringing pride and freedom to marginalized communities. And devastating setbacks were seen in the assassinations of two Kennedys and a King. It was an amazing and trying time, and the evolution of men’s style went along for the ride. One of the fashion trends of the day was the knitted and crocheted polos that men wore to protests, marches, and celebrations. The style gave them a trendy casual look that built on the rebellious casualization of men in the 1950s and carried it into the subsequent decades. rag & bone reaches back to those memorable years of the mid-late century to bring us the Harvey Collection.

Capturing deep vintage 60s-70s

The first thing to take notice of in this collection is the reinvention of the fabrics with cotton blends that include cashmere. This gives an elevated feel to the casual look and, regardless of your rebellion, allows you to feel luxurious. The next thing to make these polos perfect for today is the updated color pallet. While the 60s and 70s were known for their browns and avocado greens, the reds, blues, blacks, and whites bring these into the now. And finally, an updated silhouette modernizes these looks, keeping the vintage feel without the outdated wide collars and flared hems.

rag & bone Harvey Collection