 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Peter Speake’s PS Horology celebrates heritage with Tsuba and Dong Son timepieces

PS Horology celebrates Japanese culture and ancient Vietnamese civilization with new watches

By
PS Horology Tsuba watch
PS Horology Tsuba watch PS Horolgy / PS Horology

This new watch collection is the brainchild of Peter Speake, a popular horologist who merges two worlds into one with his stunning designs and timepieces. His first brand, Speake-Marin, is well-known for its stylish watches.

The Tsuba watch is his latest project under his new brand, PS Horology. As the name hints, the watch is inspired by an old Japanese hand guard, fixed on Japanese swords to separate the handle from the blade.

Recommended Videos

The casing has a unique shape, similar to the one featured on ancient hand guards. While the casing adds some character to the overall look, it also dives deeper into Japanese culture. Equipped with an all-white dial, the Tsuba watch is also characterized by an ancient-like look, thanks to the blue denotations.

PS Horology Tsuba watch
PS Horology Tsuba watch PS Horolgy / PS Horolgy

It’s styled as an old city clock from the 20th century with unique hour markers. Every single element on the dial is highlighted by the blue lacquered layer, which sits beneath the sapphire dial.

The second timepiece, the Dong Son chronograph, is based on an ancient civilization dating back to 1000 BC. The dial is detailed with ancient symbols and texts passed down through generations.

PS Horology Dong-son chronograph
PS Horology Dong-son chronograph PS Horology / PS Horology

Just like the Tsuba watch, the Don Son chronograph comes with a blue background that creates a beautiful contrast between different components. However, ancient drawings and symbols are in 18k gold—this takes the whole look to a new level.

While PS Horology has not announced the price of the Dong Song model, the Tsuba watch retails at $21,374.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The Normal Released the best blazer of the fall and you can still get it
Elevate your tailored wardrobe with the ultimate casual blazer of 2025
The Normal Brand Corduroy Blazer

You know us, we LOVE a good suit and a good sport coat. When they are done right, they are the best kind of garment, tailored perfectly, elevated, and stylish; the job is almost done for you. Whether you are looking for the best suit on the market or whether you need an excellent sport coat for the office, certain styles are classic. The navy and blue options are never going out of style; the tweed look is the perfect fall and winter variety. But The Normal Brand had a different idea this season, and it ended up being the best option of the fall, and people noticed. The Normal Brand Hawthorne Cord Blazer shakes up your tailored wardrobe in the best way possible.
Reinvent your tailored wardrobe

If you think back to 2021, a trend made a brief appearance and then slipped away quietly without much fanfare. Daniel Craig appeared in his final turn as James Bond in No Time to Die and rocked a three-piece corduroy suit in the opening salvo. While the look didn't blow up how it should have, the image still sears four years later. The Normal Brand piggybacked on that idea and offered a double-breasted blazer option that elevates your tailored wardrobe with a casual look that makes you look as sleek as James Bond without the stylist. It is extra warm, making it perfect for winter. It was popular enough that it is going quickly, but if you're lucky enough to get your hands on one, it will be your go-to all winter long.

Read more
CNCPTS and New Balance tease new collaboration- and it’s worth a toast
New Balance, CNCPTS release new sneaker
pair of sneakers on leather seats

Following CNCPTS and New Balance’s previous collaboration aptly named “Saignee”, the duo is preparing to release their follow-up drop with an equally thematic purpose. Crafted with intention and purpose, this duo is getting ready for another collaboration that will stun those who enjoyed the first release. With a strong retro touch, this new sneaker varies from its predecessor yet maintains its identity. Given New Balance and CNCPTS’s recent success in their respective collaborations, there’s no doubt this new sneaker will fly off the shelves quickly. 
New Balance 740 ‘Brut’ for CNCPTS

 

Read more
Mark Zuckerberg rocks a luxurious Gruebel Forsey Hand Made 1
Zuckerberg's watch collection is growing
Mark Zuckerberg Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1

Mark Zuckerberg rocked a Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1, worth $900,000, as he explained policy changes Meta plans to implement in a recent video.

The Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1 is an exquisite and rare timepiece, limited to just three pieces a year. Since this is a hand-crafted watch, a lot of effort goes into the whole process. Every single component, from the mechanical gears and wheels to the open dial, is crafted and polished by hand.

Read more